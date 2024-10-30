USWNT head coach Emma Hayes expressed frustration over the scheduling of the Ballon d’Or ceremony, held during an official women’s FIFA window, preventing many players and coaches from attending. Hayes, who was awarded the first-ever Ballon d’Or for best women’s coach, criticized the timing, likening it to hosting the Oscars without key female nominees present.

Speaking from Louisville, Kentucky, on Oct. 29, where the USWNT is set to face Argentina, Hayes described the timing as an “afterthought” and emphasized the importance of this rare moment of recognition for players and coaches in women’s soccer. She noted that she had raised her concerns with Ballon d’Or organizers, who assured her that future scheduling would avoid conflicts with the women’s international calendar.

“I mean, it’d be like running an Oscars or a Golden Globes, without having any females present,” Hayes said, as reported by Jeff Kassouf of ESPN. “It just wouldn’t happen. And I think that all too often it’s an afterthought, to be honest with you … But I think for those players and coaches, it is the one industry moment they get recognized, and it’s disappointing. I did speak to the organizers about it, and they said that that is something that will be changing in the future. Let’s hope that is the case.”

Emma Hayes proud of USWNT

Hayes, however, took pride in her team, adding that the award reflects the high caliber of players she’s coached both at Chelsea and now with the USWNT. After leading Chelsea to five consecutive Women’s Super League titles before joining the national team, Hayes guided the USWNT to an Olympic gold medal, crediting her players for their dedication and talent.

“We are only as good as our players,” Hayes said. “And I’ve been fortunate enough to coach some wonderful players, both at Chelsea and here with the national team, that allows the team to be able to compete at the level that they do. And for that, I’m really, really thankful.”

Hayes also gave shout-outs to other coaches, such as Brazil’s Arthur Elias and Washington Spirit’s Jonatan Giráldez, as equally deserving of the best women’s coach award.The USWNT won the Olympic gold medal by defeating Brazil. Meanwhile, Giráldez led Barcelona to consecutive Champions League titles, with victories over Chelsea in the semifinals in both years.

This year’s Ballon d’Or marked the first inclusion of coaching categories, with Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti winning the men’s coaching award. The ceremony also saw Barcelona and Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmatí win her second consecutive women’s Ballon d’Or, while five USWNT players, including Sophia Smith and Lindsey Horan, were shortlisted.