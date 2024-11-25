USWNT coach Emma Hayes reflected on her departure from Chelsea and her journey to leading the United States national team, revealing that the stress of her previous role had taken a toll on her health. Speaking at a news conference Monday in Camden, London, Hayes candidly described the impact her years at Chelsea had on her well-being and how her current position has been a rejuvenating experience.

“I feel like I’ve got my mojo back and my smile back and joy back that I didn’t realize how much I’d lost in that,” Hayes said, as reported by Emily Keogh, ESPN correspondent. “I definitely didn’t feel healthy at the end. I just felt unwell, not because of pressure, but the stress — the toll it took on me.”

Hayes stepped down as Chelsea’s manager in 2024 after 12 successful years, during which she secured five consecutive Women’s Super League titles and cemented her legacy as one of the top coaches in women’s football. She later received the prestigious Ballon d’Or Coach of the Year award, a first in her illustrious career.

Emma Hayes has overseen USWNT turnaround

Taking over the USWNT after their disappointing round-of-16 exit at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Hayes has overseen a significant turnaround. Under her leadership, the USWNT claimed gold at the 2024 Olympics and has undergone a transformative rebuild. Hayes credited her new role with restoring her love for the game and helping her regain balance in her personal life.

“I didn’t know what to expect. I was a little bit afraid — how’s this rhythm going to affect me? I’m so used to getting in the car, driving to the training ground, working six, seven days a week,” Hayes said. “But now I get to take my son to school, go to the gym and create my schedule. I don’t sacrifice the things that make me feel healthy.”

Hayes and the USWNT are preparing for their next challenge — a highly anticipated matchup against European champions England on Nov. 30 at Wembley Stadium. The match will mark Hayes’ first meeting against England as USWNT head coach. The two teams last faced off in October 2022, with England emerging as the winners 2-1 in a friendly at Wembley.

For Hayes, her new position has been about more than victories; it has been about rediscovering herself.

“And mojo means that I am loving football more than ever and I’m clear about all the things that I want to do,” she said.