USWNT star Megan Rapinoe is not one to shy away from speaking out on important social issues, reported by times. Recently, she has turned her attention to the anti-trans policies that have been cropping up in women's sports. Rapinoe is particularly passionate about advocating for the rights of transgender girls and women to participate in female sports teams.

In a candid interview, Rapinoe expressed her frustration with the policies that seek to limit transgender participation in women's sports. She criticized the argument that these policies are necessary to protect women's sports, calling it “total bullsh-t.” According to Rapinoe, there is no evidence to support the notion that transgender individuals are unfairly taking advantage of their identity in sports.

For Rapinoe, the benefits of inclusion far outweigh any perceived costs. She believes that sports should be about coming together, having fun, and being physically active, rather than solely focusing on competition and winning. Rapinoe stressed the importance of recognizing that we are talking about people's lives and humanity, and that fairness should be extended to all.

Furthermore, Rapinoe highlighted the broader impact of questioning transgender participation in sports. She drew attention to the fact that such discussions can perpetuate harmful attitudes and contribute to the mistreatment of transgender individuals in various aspects of their lives. Rapinoe strongly condemned transphobic remarks and actions, emphasizing the need for acceptance and understanding.

When asked if she would embrace a transgender woman on the USWNT, even if it meant displacing someone assigned female at birth, Rapinoe unequivocally answered yes. She sees transgender women as real women and rejects the notion that they are taking away opportunities from others. Rapinoe's stance is grounded in her belief in the full humanity and identity of transgender individuals.

Through her advocacy and outspokenness, Megan Rapinoe continues to be a strong voice for inclusivity and equality in sports. Her words challenge discriminatory practices and promote a more accepting and inclusive environment for all athletes, regardless of their gender identity.