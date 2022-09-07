Megan Rapinoe subs in and immediately leads USWNT to victory over Nigeria

Team USA scored a 2-1 victory over Nigeria in a friendly match Tuesday at at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., and that victory wouldn’t have likely been possible without the heroics of Megan Rapinoe. The 37-year-old USWNT star entered the match to sub in for Sophia Smith at the 65th-minute mark and it took her just a little over a minute to make the biggest play of the contest, pulling off an absolutely gorgeous pass to Rose Lavelle in front of the net.

Lavelle would not waste Rapinoe’s effort, as she scored the goal that broke a 1-1 tie and gave USWNT the 2-1 lead.

As expected, that assist by Megan Rapinoe and goal by Lavelle brought the house down.

This is a touching turn of events for Megan Rapinoe and for her fans, especially when considering that she recently shared his thoughts about walking away from the sport.

Via Yahoo Sports:

“Because I don’t need to play,” she told Yahoo Sports, explaining the introspective process she grappled with. “I can do other things. I have a lot of other opportunities. Is [playing soccer] something that I actually want to choose? Or am I just kinda in the hamster wheel and don’t want to get off?”

Megan Rapinoe is one of the most decorated sports stars of her generation, having donned her country’s colors for over 200 games in international games, dating back to her days as a member of the Under-20 USWNT in the early 2000s.