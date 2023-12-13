Emma Hayes, amid transitioning to lead the USWNT, garners a prestigious nomination for The Best FIFA Women's Coach Award 2023.

Emma Hayes, the newly-appointed manager of the USWNT, has been named a finalist for The Best FIFA Women's Coach Award 2023. This recognition is given to the most outstanding performers in the women's game from Aug. 1, 2022, to Aug. 20, 2023, and the winner will be announced at a ceremony in London on Jan. 15, 2024.

Hayes, who currently manages Chelsea, is set to take over the USWNT following the conclusion of the current WSL campaign. Her achievements include leading Chelsea to a record-extending sixth league title during the 2022-23 season, with the team winning 19 of their 22 domestic matches, according to a press release from FIFA. Additionally, under Hayes' guidance, Chelsea secured a fourth league and FA Cup double in May 2023, highlighted by a historic 1-0 victory over Manchester United at Wembley in front of a record 77,000 spectators.

This nomination follows her previous win in 2021 and comes at a time when Emma Hayes is preparing for a significant transition in her career. Hayes is known for her sharp insights into the game and has been critical of the deficiencies in the USWNT's development pipeline, believing it has led to a lack of creative talent in the team. U.S. Soccer Sporting Director Matt Crocker previuously expressed optimism about the team's future under Hayes' leadership, anticipating a bold transformation focusing on dynamic, possession-based play.

She is also set to earn an impressive $2 million (£1.6 million) per season with the USWNT. This salary marks a significant increase from her predecessor, Vlatko Andonovski, who received $446,495 during his tenure. Chelsea, eager to retain Hayes, offered a quadruple increase in her salary, but the opportunity to guide the USWNT was too appealing for Hayes to resist.