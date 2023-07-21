The USWNT begins their tournament Friday at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, and several athletes and celebrities are sending good luck messages ahead of their first match.

One of the most notable athletes who voiced his support ahead of Team USA's opening match is retired NFL quarterback, Tom Brady. Brady put out a video saying, “Team USA is gearing up to do something I was never able to pull off — a three peat. I wanted to give a shoutout to our squad as they go for their third straight World Cup. We're all back here watching, cheering for you guys, so bring it home,” per the FOX Soccer official twitter page.

Get 'em going, @TomBrady! 😤 💪 From one 🐐 to a bunch of 🐐s on the @USWNT 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RbXJzpGJD7 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 21, 2023

Several other stars participated in a video wishing the USWNT “good luck” before their first game and the tournament ahead. NBA superstars Klay Thompson and Shaquille O'Neal both wished the women “good luck, go get that 3-peat,” per HighlightHER of Bleacher Report and House of Highlights.

2x WNBA champion Candace Parker joined in saying, “Going for a 3-peat, it's never been done before in the world. You have all of our eyeballs, all of us are watching and supporting,” per HighlightHER.

Academy Award winning actress and co-founder of Angel City FC, Natalie Portman, says “Good luck this summer … go USA,” per HighlightHER.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

2x NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes exclaimed, “We believe in y'all. Go win that trophy like you always do,” per HighlightHER.

Several former USWNT members joined in to wish the team luck.

1991 and 1999 Women's World Cup champion Brandi Chastain added “Just want to send you all the love and all the support, it's going to be an amazing World Cup,” via HighlightHER.

Chastain's former teammate Mia Hamm says, “Have fun, enjoy the journey and just know we are so proud of you. Thank you for inspiring the next generation,” per HighlightHER.

The USWNT takes on Vietnam Friday to begin their journey for the three-peat in Australia and New Zealand. Clearly, they'll have everyone rooting for them back home.