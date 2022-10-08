USWNT and England stand against abuse amid NWSL scandal

Nine days before the NWSL playoffs kick off, England and United States’ women’s national soccer teams came together at Wembley Stadium in London to stand up against the alleged systemic abuse the league has been scrutinized for letting transpire. Both teams’ players held up a blue and white “Protect The Players” sign and wore teal armbands in support of those impacted by sexual violence, including teammates of members on the USWNT.

England and the USWNT held up a sign that read ‘Protect the Players’ before their kickoff in solidarity with all victims of sexual abuse pic.twitter.com/iKjnL9eIWy — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 7, 2022

The statement made by both teams before and during the match comes less than a week after Sally Yates and her investigative team revealed the NWSL ignored player claims regarding the verbal and sexual abuse from their coaches. Three days ago, Portland Thorns owner Merritt Paulson and Chicago Red Stars owner Arnim Whisler both publicly stated they would be stepping aside from their current roles. The USWNT players said before the friendly against England that they are still trying to process the situation.

“The players are not doing well,” USWNT captain Becky Sauerbrunn told The Athletic. “We are horrified and heartbroken and frustrated and exhausted and really, really angry.”

As for the match itself, the U.S. couldn’t extend its 13-match winning streak, losing to England 2-1. The match didn’t come without controversy. After England took a 2-1 lead in the 33rd minute of the match, Trinity Rodman tied the game for the U.S. before the officials overturned the call.

What could have been 😭 This Trinity Rodman goal was disallowed by VAR pic.twitter.com/JemzMWDCQD — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 7, 2022

Alex Morgan, who didn’t play in the match as she continues to deal with a knee injury, echoed a similar sentiment as the fans who were irate at the offsides call.

I can't see any offside in that play. And the ref didn't even check the video herself. Anyone else wondering why exactly the goal was called back? 🧐 — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) October 7, 2022

The U.S. is scheduled to play another friendly on Oct. 11 versus Spain in Pamplona.