Last season, Utah football won a second consecutive Pac-12 championship and headed to the Rose Bowl to take on Penn State. In a game that didn't have any further implications beyond the contest, star quarterback Cam Rising tore his ACL, and he hasn't returned to the field for Utah since. It's always sad to see a player get hurt in a bowl game like that, and that is why the trend of sitting out during those matchups has become common. The fans want to see everyone play, but when something like that happens, it's disastrous.

The Utes have been without Rising for the first three weeks of the season, and the mission while he's been out has been survival. It doesn't matter how, just find a way to win. Style points don't matter, all that matters is getting a W. And that's exactly what Utah football has done. In week one, the Utes picked up a nice win at home against Florida, but week two almost spelled trouble. Utah barely survived a big scare against Baylor on the road, but they survived nonetheless. After an easy win against Weber State, Utah is 3-0 heading into a massive matchup this weekend against UCLA football. Here are four predictions for the top 25 matchup.

Cam Rising will make his season debut

Reports haven't confirmed anything quite yet, but some signs are pointing towards Cam Rising making his return this weekend against UCLA football. This would be massive for the Utes. In three games this season, Utah has thrown for only 511 yards in the first three games. That is an average of just 170 yards per game, which is much lower than the numbers that Rising typically puts up. Getting Rising back would completely change this offense. The spread for the game has moved a lot in favor in Utah recently, so the return could be on.

Cam Rising will throw for 300+ yards

Coming back against a ranked team like UCLA would be a good game for Rising to return. It's a big stage, and Rising is going to have a big game. He has had to watch from the sidelines during the first few weeks, and now, he is eager to come back and make a statement. Rising is going to be hungry, and his coach is going to let him sling the rock. Expect Rising to have a big game in his return if he really does play on Saturday.

Cam Rising will throw for three or more touchdowns

This story just seems like it's shaping up to be a magical day for Rising. A heartbreaking injury last year, and potentially returning against an undefeated ranked team. Like it was previously stated, if he does play, he's going to have a big game. UCLA is a good team and a good performance from Rising will be needed. He'll be up to the challenge and he'll throw for at least three touchdowns.

Utah will win a close one

Cam Rising will be the difference in this one. If he plays, Utah will win. If he doesn't play, UCLA is going to win. The Bruins have a great QB of their own in Dante Moore, and the Utes will need elite QB play to keep up with him. Without Rising that would be very difficult to do. Rising is the better QB between the two, and he will lead Utah to a big win to improve the team's record to 4-0, but it's going to a tight game all the way through.

UCLA vs. Utah kicks off at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.