The Pac-12 hosted the game of the college football weekend last week and arguably the best game of the college football season so far between the Oregon Ducks and the Washington Huskies. It was a dramatic shootout, the best type of big game. A similar big game will take place this weekend between the Utah Utes and the USC Trojans. This one doesn't project to feature as many fireworks as the game last week did. The Washington and Oregon game had an over/under of 67 points; this Utah and USC matchup has an over/under of 55 points. So points won't be as plentiful, but the intrigue will still certainly be there.

Utah lost three weeks ago at the hands of the Oregon State Beavers in Corvallis. USC took a spill last week and got thrashed on the road by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Both teams are still in the mix for the Pac-12 championship, which could lead to either a Rose Bowl appearance or a college football playoff birth, but a loss here would greatly hurt those chances. That begs the question: who is going to win this game? The answer might be a bit bold, as would be another prediction of sorts for this game.

Utah wins the game

Utah enters this game as seven-point underdogs according to Caesar's Sportsbook. On one hand, it's understandable why that is the case. Utah's star quarterback Cameron Rising has still yet to play this season while rehabbing a torn ACL despite the Utes having played half their regular season schedule. Utah has scored more than 24 points in a game only twice this season and those were at home against Weber State and Cal-Berkeley. They've played two road games this season and have been outscored by a total of 34-27 in those games, going 1-1 in them. Their only road win this season came against a 2-4 Baylor team and they needed two touchdowns in the final two minutes of the game to pull that off.

But Utah has also had USC's number recently. Utah beat USC twice last season, including on a neutral field in the Pac-12 championship game. Utah also beat USC in 2021. It will be hard for the Utes to win without Cam Rising or Brant Kuithe, who also hasn't played a game for the Utes this season. But Utah has a tough and rugged defense that can fluster Caleb Williams. They can make this game ugly. If they can do that, they'll have a shot at the very least to beat USC again.

Caleb Williams will throw at least two interceptions

Caleb Williams had just one interception this season heading into last week's tilt with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He threw three picks in that game alone in part because of Notre Dame's relentless pressure. It got to Williams time and time again. Notre Dame was able to sack Caleb Williams six times in that. Even when they weren't able to bring Williams, their pressure forced him into errant throws. His first pick of the game fit that bill to a tee.

Caleb Williams throws an interception to Xavier Watts. ND is in business early.pic.twitter.com/q0T4MIKgpO — The Cam & Tee Podcast (@TCTPodcast1) October 14, 2023

That one was while Williams was still in the pocket. Later, Williams tried to elude the rush and make a play outside of the pocket. It ended the same way.

…and on USC's following possession, Caleb Williams throws his third pick of the night. This one by Benjamin Morrison. pic.twitter.com/gfGhJVV6F3 — The Comeback (@thecomeback) October 15, 2023

Utah ranks 11th in the country with 22 sacks on the season heading into this game. Notre Dame entered last week's matchup with only 11. Utah can get pressure on Williams and force him into mistakes. Hopefully, he learns from last week to avoid making plays he doesn't have to try to make. But this will be another tough test for the young phenom.