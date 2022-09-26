Brant Kuithe injury update a huge blow to Utah football’s 2022 season

Utah football may have won their Week 4 contest against the Arizona State Sun Devils, though the program sustained a huge loss in the process, as All-Pac-12 tight end Brant Kuithe was forced to exit the game in the first quarter with an injury. Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham told the media after the game that he was fearing a season-ending injury for Kuithe.

Unfortunately, Whittingham’s concerns were warranted. Kuithe will be lost for the remainder of the 2022 season with a lower leg injury, per Josh Newman of The Salt Lake Tribune.

“The University of Utah football coach on Monday morning announced that senior tight end Brant Kuithe will miss the remainder of the season with a lower leg injury.

“That’s a big blow to our offense,” Whittingham said.”

It’s a big blow indeed. Brant Kuithe, a senior tight end, enjoyed the best season of his Utah football career last year, tallying 50 receptions for 611 yards and six touchdowns. The 6-2, 230-pound pass-catcher earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors for his excellent production.

Brant Kuithe looked to be authoring a fine sequel to last year’s breakout, as he was the Utah football leader in receptions, with 19, and had 206 receiving yards along with three scores before his season abruptly ended.

Fortunately for quarterback Cam Rising, the Utes just so happen to have another tight end who is perfectly capable of filling the void left behind by Kuithe’s injury. Fellos senior Dalton Kincaid has posted 240 receiving yards and four touchdowns thus far.

Utah football will have to lean heavily on his services if they want to make some noise in the Pac-12.