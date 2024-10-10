After much speculation, Utah football's starting quarterback Cam Rising will return to the field for Week 6‘s matchup against Arizona State on Friday. Rising hasn't played since beating Baylor 23-12 in Week 2 but is now cleared to take the field, according to Action Network's Brett McMurphy.
“Utah QB Cam Rising will start Friday at Arizona State,” McMurphy reported. “Rising hasn’t played since Sept. 7 vs. Baylor, when he injured the ring finger on his throwing hand, requiring stitches. Rising has missed Utah’s last 3 games.”
Rising made a tremendous stride in his recovery over the past few weeks, including returning to nearly all of Utah football practice reps since Tuesday, including Thursday's final walkthrough.