The Utah football program has had an impressive 2022-23 season so far. The Utes are 4-1 and are ranked the 16th-best college football team in the country. One of the major storylines of the team has been QB Cam Rising's recovery from injury. Utah will take on the Cal football squad Saturday in an exciting Pac-12 matchup. Utah fans want to know one thing ahead of the game: Is Cam Rising playing?

Cam Rising's injury status vs. Cal

Cam Rising has been recovering from a gruesome knee injury from Utah's Rose Bowl Game in January. The recovery process has been lengthy and tedious for reigning the Pac-12 champion. He has been unable to play in every game of the 2023-24 season.

His availability for games this season has been cloudy, but a new report reveals that Head Coach Kyle Whittingham knows Rising's status for the Cal football matchup.

During Utah's media availability on Monday, the head coach said he knows Rising's availability, but will not share it, per The Salt Lake Tribune. “If somebody can give me one reason why it would help us win more [by announcing it], then I'll tell you everything,” Whittingham said.

Apparently, Coach Whittingham does not believe sharing updates on Rising will lead to anything good; however, a positive can come from it. An update can give fans hope for the Utah football offense, which has had struggling moments without Rising. If the update is negative, fans will at least know what to expect.

Regardless, one thing is clear: Cam Rising is working hard to return as soon as possible.

It was revealed that Rising tore three different parts of his knee: the ACL, MCL, and MPFL. Fans originally thought it was just an ACL tear he was recovering from. Rising has not been able to heal as fast because of this, but continues to go through the proper process to recover.

Is Cam Rising playing in the Cal football game? According to Coach Whittingham, everyone will find out on Saturday.