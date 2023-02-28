The 2023 college football season is still months away, but there is still uncertainty about whether Utah football quarterback Cam Rising will be ready to go for the first game of the Utes.

For Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham, Cam Rising should be given the green light if he participates and shows readiness in the camp.

“To be ready for the opener, he has to get some reps in camp,” Whittingham said, per Josh Newman of The Salt Lake Tribune. “Maybe not necessarily the onset of camp, but by midway through camp, so we’ll see how things progress. If he’s not ready until a few days before the game, it’s unlikely he would play in that game because he just wouldn’t be completely sharp in all other areas.”

With Cam Rising leading Utah football, the Utes were able to go 10-3 overall in 2022 while also putting the cherry on top of a great campaign in the regular season with a win in the Pac-12 Championship Game against the USC Trojans. The Utes were also able to make it to the Rose Bowl, but that’s where Cam Rising suffered a serious lower-body injury which was later diagnosed as a torn ACL in his left knee.

In 2022, Cam Rising passed for 3,034 yards and 26 touchdowns against eight interceptions while completing 64.7 percent of his throws. He also burned rubber and rushed for 465 yards and six touchdowns on 77 carries.

The Utes will open their 2023 campaign on Sept. 1 at home in a non-conference matchup against the Florida Gators.