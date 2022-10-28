Utah football’s mysterious Cameron Rising decision explained by Kyle Whittingham

Utah football fans were looking forward to seeing star quarterback Cameron Rising take the field for their game against Washington State on Thursday night. Unfortunately, they never got to see Rising on the field, besides the pregame warmups. Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham shockingly held the star signal-caller out of the game in favor of walk-on Bryson Barnes, who led the team to a victory.

While Utah football fans were excited about the win over Washington State, they were left wondering about the status of their quarterback. Whittingham spoke about the decision to sit Rising, per Nicholas K. Geranios of the Associated Press.

“If Cam says he can’t play, he can’t play. So there was no doubting him whatsoever,” Whittingham said. “Bryson was not expecting to be the starter tonight. But that’s the nature of the number two quarterback, you’re only ever one snap away.”

According to Whittingham, it was Cameron Rising’s decision to sit out the win over Washington State. The Utah football head coach said that “If Cam says he can’t play, he can’t play.”

It was a bizarre turn of events seeing Rising practice during the week, warm up on the field, then head to the bench with a yellow mesh jersey on. According to Josh Newman of the Salt Lake Tribune, Rising had his left knee wrapped and was walking with a noticeable limp when he met with the media on October 17.

How serious of an injury it is remains to be seen. Fortunately for the Utes, backup Bryson Barnes was up to the task, as he threw for 175 yards and a score while running for 51 yards in the win.

Utah football will still be hoping to get Cameron Rising back soon as the chase for the Pac-12 title heats up.