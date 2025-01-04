ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Utah Hockey Club and Dallas Stars have been familiar with each other this season and over the past month, as they played two games in Utah in December. However, the Stars can add to their 2-0 record against the NHL's newest team when they host them for the first time. However, Utah hasn't been getting dominated against the Stars, as they lost both games by a one-goal deficit. Neither team is where they want to be in the standings, especially the Stars, who are fourth in the Central Division after being one of the Western Conference favorites entering the season. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Utah HC-Stars prediction and pick.

Here are the Utah HC-Stars NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Utah HC-Stars Odds

Utah Hockey Club: +1.5 (-160)

Moneyline: +160

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+135)

Moneyline: -190

Over: 6 (-120)

Under: 6 (+100)

How To Watch Utah HC vs. Stars

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Utah16, Victory+

Why the Utah HC Could Cover the Spread/Win

Utah was in the middle of their worst season stretch when they entered their first game of 2025. They ended the 2024 portion of the schedule with five consecutive losses, earning just one point in a shootout loss against the Anaheim Ducks. It was an unfortunate end to the year, as they were just starting to heat up with consecutive wins against some of the conference's best, like the Minnesota Wild, Vancouver Canucks, and Colorado Avalanche. A small losing streak isn't the end of the world as long as you get out of the funk, which Utah did with a 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night. It's a good time for Utah to determine whether the Flames victory was a one-off or if they can keep it rolling against another good team in the West.

Why the Stars Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Stars have some ground to make up in the Central after some hot starts by the Wild and Winnipeg Jets, but they have been quietly narrowing the gap. They would be third in the Central Division if the Avalanche weren't on a hot streak with eight wins in their last ten games, but could still pass Colorado with a win in this game. The Stars haven't been slouches over their past ten games, earning points in five consecutive games and holding a 6-3-1 record.

You may look at the Stars' goals against over this recent stretch and try to give props to Jake Oettinger and Casey DeSmith. However, they've combined for a .895 save percentage over the last five games. It has been the play of the stingy Dallas defense, allowing 25 or fewer shots in four straight, including games where they allowed just 13 and 18. The Stars need better play from their goaltenders, which they'll have no problem getting, with both having save percentages above .908 and goals-against averages of 2.37.

Final Utah HC-Stars Prediction & Pick

Utah bounced back and earned a win over the Flames in their last game, but it won't be as easy to end their woes against the Stars. Dallas had plenty of success in Utah, which assisted them in earning an 8-8 record away from home. They love playing at the American Airlines Center, owning a 15-5-1 mark. Take the Stars to win their third straight over the Utah Hockey Club.

Final Utah HC-Stars Prediction & Pick: Stars ML (-190)