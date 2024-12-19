ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Utah Hockey Club hit the road to take on the Minnesota Wild Friday night. This game will continue our NHL odds series with a Utah Hockey Club-Wild prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Why the Utah Hockey Club Could Cover the Spread/Win

Utah scores just over three goals per game. They have won five of their last six games because of their ability to score. In those six games, Utah is averaging 4.0o goals per game while owning a shooting percentage of 14.0. Their one loss in those six games was an overtime loss. Clayton Keller, Dylan Guenther, and Kevin Stenlund each have four goals in those games. Along with that, Guenther has nine points while Keller has eight. These three players are hot right now, and if they can keep it up, Utah will win.

Utah is expected to have Karel Vejmelka in net for the game. He is the better goaltender for Utah, and they will need him to be at his best. Vejmelka is seventh in the NHL in goals allowed per game at 2.37 goals, and he is seventh in the NHL in save percentage at .915. Vejmelka is 4-1-1 in the month of December, and he is allowing 2.29 goals per game with a .910 save percentage. If Vejmelka can continue to play well in net, the Utah Hockey Club will have a chance to win.

Why the Wild Could Cover the Spread/Win

Minnesota has been one of the best defensive teams this season, which is why they are playing so well. The Wild have allowed the fifth-fewest goals per game, and they have the third-highest save percentage. The Wild also do a good job not staying out of the penalty box. They have been a little worse than usual lately, but the Wild are still a very good team in the defensive zone. If Minnesota can continue to be that team, Minnesota will be able to skate away with a home win.

Marc Andre-Fleury is expected to be in net for the Wild Friday night. Andre-Fleury is 6-2-1 this season, and he allows 2.88 goals per game. His save percentage is a hair below .900, but he is still a good player. In December, the former first round pick is playing well. He is coming off a very bad game, but before that, he allowed just five goals in three games. I would not be expecting another bad game Friday night. Instead, Andre-Fleury should be able to keep Utah under four goals. If he does that, the Wild have a great chance to win, or cover this spread.

Final Utah Hockey Club-Wild Prediction & Pick

These are two good teams. However, the Wild are not playing their best right now, but Utah is. I am expecting Utah to continue their solid play Friday night. It is going to be a close game, but Utah is a good enough to team to pull of the win. I will take Utah's moneyline.

Final Utah Hockey Club-Wild Prediction & Pick: Utah ML (+134)