Utah State continues its season in Week 6 when they take on Boise State. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Utah State-Boise State prediction and pick.

The Week 6 matchup between Utah State (1-3) and No. 21 Boise State (3-1) at Albertsons Stadium promises to be an intriguing Mountain West opener for both teams. Boise State enters as heavy favorites, looking to build on their strong start to the season. The Broncos' balanced offense, led by quarterback Taylen Green, will test Utah State's struggling defense, which has allowed an average of 34.5 points per game. The Aggies' offense, spearheaded by quarterback McCae Hillstead, faces a tough challenge against Boise State's stout defense. With the Broncos' home-field advantage and recent dominance in the series, Utah State will need to play their best game of the season to have a chance at an upset.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Utah State-Boise State Odds

Utah State: +26.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +1400

Boise State: -26.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -4000

Over: 66.5 (-110)

Under: 66.5 (-110)

How to Watch Utah State vs. Boise State

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: FS2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Utah State Could Cover The Spread/Win

While Boise State enters this Week 6 matchup as heavy favorites, there are several factors that could lead to a surprising Utah State upset on the road.

Utah State's offense has shown flashes of potential, particularly in the passing game. Quarterback McCae Hillstead has been improving each week and could exploit a Boise State secondary that has shown vulnerability, ranking 109th nationally in pass defense. If Hillstead can connect on a few big plays early, it could build confidence and momentum for the Aggies.

Utah State's rushing attack, led by Davon Booth, has the potential to keep Boise State's defense honest. Establishing a ground game could open up play-action opportunities and help control the clock, limiting the Broncos' offensive possessions.

Defensively, the Aggies have been opportunistic, forcing turnovers in key moments. If they can create a few takeaways against Boise State quarterback Taylen Green, it could swing the game in their favor.

The element of surprise could also work in Utah State's favor. As significant underdogs, they have nothing to lose and everything to gain. This mindset often leads to aggressive play-calling and risk-taking that can catch favored teams off guard.

Additionally, Boise State may be looking ahead to tougher conference matchups, potentially overlooking Utah State. If the Aggies can capitalize on any complacency from the Broncos, they could find themselves in a position to pull off the upset.

While the odds are stacked against them, Utah State has the potential to shock the college football world with a road victory over Boise State if they can execute their game plan flawlessly and capitalize on any Bronco mistakes.

Why Boise State Could Cover The Spread/Win

As Week 6 approaches, Boise State is poised to secure a dominant victory against Utah State at Albertsons Stadium. The No. 21 ranked Broncos have several key advantages that should propel them to a convincing win on their home turf.

Boise State's offense, led by quarterback Taylen Green, has been firing on all cylinders, averaging an impressive 47.8 points per game, ranking 6th nationally. Their balanced attack, which generates 522.3 yards per game (7th in FBS), will likely overwhelm Utah State's struggling defense, which allows 34.5 points per game.

The Broncos ground game, averaging 302.5 yards per contest, should find success against an Aggies defense that has shown vulnerability against the run. This dominance on the ground will open up play-action opportunities for Green to exploit.

Defensively, while Boise State has allowed some yards through the air, their run defense has been solid, conceding only 121 rushing yards per game. This strength matches up well against Utah State's run-heavy offensive approach.

The home-field advantage at Albertsons Stadium, where the Broncos have historically been dominant, cannot be overstated. The electric atmosphere will likely rattle the visiting Aggies, especially in crucial moments.

With their high-powered offense, stout run defense, and significant home-field advantage, Boise State is well-positioned to continue their winning streak against Utah State and secure a convincing victory in this Mountain West opener.

Final Utah State-Boise State Prediction & Pick

Boise State enters as 26.5-point favorites, boasting a high-powered offense averaging 47.8 points per game. Utah State's defense has struggled, allowing 34.5 points per game. While the Aggies' offense has shown flashes, particularly in the passing game, they'll face a tough challenge against the Broncos' stout run defense. Boise State's home-field advantage and recent dominance in the series add to their edge. Despite the large spread, Boise State's offensive firepower should allow them to cover. The Broncos' balanced attack will likely overwhelm Utah State's defense. Prediction: Boise State 48, Utah State 17.

Final Utah State-Boise State Prediction & Pick: Boise State -26.5 (-102), Under 66.5 (-110)