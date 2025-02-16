ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our college basketball odds series with a Utah State-New Mexico prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Utah State New Mexico.

Mountain West basketball isn't normally played on Sundays. The league usually fills out its weekend schedule with a full Saturday platter, but apparently, someone decided before this season to put Utah State and New Mexico on the Sunday after the Super Bowl. Now that the NFL is done, it's all about college basketball. More Sunday games will be part of the sport for the rest of the season, going through the Elite Eight on the final Sunday of March (March 30) before the Final Four in April.

Whoever landed on Utah State-New Mexico as the Sunday special in the Mountain West for February 16 is looking like an absolute genius.

These are the two best teams in the Mountain West and have been all season long. San Diego State, Colorado State, Boise State, Nevada, and the other teams in the conference have all struggled to varying degrees, but these two teams have been far more consistent, successful, poised, and tough. It will be fascinating to see which team comes out on top in a game worth watching for fans across the country, not just in the Western United States.

Here are the Utah State-New Mexico College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Utah State-New Mexico Odds

Utah State: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +184

New Mexico: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -225

Over: 159.5 (-110)

Under: 159.5 (-110)

How to Watch Utah State vs New Mexico

Time: 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Why Utah State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Utah State is a thoroughly confident team, playing well and working together under first-year head coach Jerrod Calhoun, who has stepped into the job and immediately succeeded, as so many of his predecessors have similarly done. As soon as Utah State rescued itself from an 18-point deficit and won on the road at San Diego State, it seemed likely that the Aggies would challenge for the conference championship. Here they are, in second place but with a shot to tie New Mexico atop the league standings in the middle of February, with the end of the regular season just a few weeks away. USU needs this game more than New Mexico. Urgency is the friend of any underdog, and of any bettor who bets on the underdog.

Why New Mexico Will Cover The Spread/Win

New Mexico watched other teams win the Mountain West the past few years, but this year, coach Richard Pitino has made defensive adjustments to get his team to be tougher and more rugged at that end of the floor. UNM doesn't have to have an amazing defense to win because it has the likely Mountain West Player of the Year, Donovan Dent, can score with the best of them. The Lobos struggled in previous seasons whenever their offense wasn't at its very best. This season, the Lobos can win even if their offense isn't great because they get more stops and are solid on the boards. They don't give their opponents nearly as many good looks at the basket. That's why New Mexico, with a win here, can take a massive step toward a Mountain West championship. The Lobos, if they win, will be two games up on USU in the loss column but will own the head-to-head tiebreaker, essentially giving themselves a three-game lead late in the regular season. UNM would basically (not officially) clinch a share of the title and would come very close to clinching outright. UNM can taste it. The Lobos, who drilled Utah State on the road in the first meeting between the teams this season, are going in for the kill at home. New Mexico wins comfortably.

Final Utah State-New Mexico Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to New Mexico, but we're not confident enough to recommend a UNM pick because the spread feels one or two points too high. Wait for a live play.

Final Utah State-New Mexico Prediction & Pick: New Mexico -5.5