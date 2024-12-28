ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Utah State vs San Diego State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Utah State vs San Diego State.

The Utah State Aggies and San Diego State Aztecs have set the pace in the early portion of the college basketball season from the Mountain West Conference. Utah State is the only one-loss team in the Mountain West, and SDSU is the only two-loss team. Conference play now becomes the main attraction for all MWC teams for the next two-plus months. There are 11 teams in the conference. Of those 11, a total of 10 teams have played one conference game (earlier in December). Now begins the weekly grind of regular conference games, and it will be intensely interesting to see how Utah State and San Diego State stack up against each other in what is the biggest Mountain West game on the Saturday slate.

Utah State is led by first-year head coach Jerrod Calhoun, who came over from Youngstown State to replace Danny Sprinkle, who left USU for Washington. Calhoun has stepped in and not missed a beat. Utah State did lose to UC San Diego, but it has good wins over Iowa and Saint Mary's and generally looks the part of an NCAA Tournament-caliber team. The Aggies have to feel good about where they are right now, but they are also acutely aware that they and their season will be judged based on how they fare within the Mountain West. In this conference, there is no bigger test than winning on the road at San Diego State.

The Aztecs, having reached the 2023 national championship game at the Final Four, are the Mountain West's top program on the basis of recent achievements. Coach Brian Dutcher has maintained the high-level consistency of the program and taken it to another level. San Diego State has reached the Sweet 16 in back-to-back seasons. The program has become reliable on a scale its fans could have only dreamed of several years ago. This season, SDSU has already scored a high-end win by beating the Houston Cougars. San Diego State's only losses have been to Gonzaga and Oregon, two teams definitely in line to make the NCAA Tournament.

San Diego State represents a massive obstacle for Utah State on the road to the Mountain West championship. Few games in the conference will carry more intrigue than this one, even though we're not even in January of the new year just yet.

Here are the Utah State vs San Diego State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Utah State vs San Diego State Odds

Utah State: +4.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +172

San Diego State: -4.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -205

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How to Watch Utah State vs San Diego State

Time: 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

TV: Fox

Why Utah State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Utah State's recent road win over Saint Mary's was ideal preparation for this game in San Diego. USU will be unfazed and unbothered by the road environment. This team has clearly shown it knows how to win, and that identity will continue to manifest itself in this game.

Why San Diego State Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Diego State, not Utah State, has defeated Houston. SDSU, not USU, has played a hugely difficult nonconference schedule which will make the Aztecs more battle-tested than the Aggies. San Diego State is a clearly superior team, and that will become apparent over 40 minutes.

Final Utah State vs San Diego State Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to San Diego State, but we think you should sit back and enjoy an early-season conference game before betting on teams. Do that later in the season when you know more about each side.

Final Utah State vs San Diego State Prediction & Pick: Utah State vs San Diego State -4.5