It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Utah State-Wyoming prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Utah State-Wyoming.

This is a game at the bottom of the Mountain West Conference. Friday, you'll see Boise State and UNLV play at the top of the league, but then on Saturday in Laramie, Utah State and Wyoming will try to save face. It has been a brutal year for both programs. Both have changed coaches. Utah State did so because previous coach Blake Anderson behaved horribly and was dismissed for off-field reasons. Wyoming replaced Craig Bohl due to the veteran coach's retirement from coaching. Clearly, both schools have not been able to adjust to life with new sideline bosses.

Utah State is coming off a high-scoring loss at home to New Mexico. USU scored 45 points, but that was not enough in a 50-45 defeat at the hands of the Lobos. That game had an over-under of 78.5 points, and the over cleared very easily. That should give you an indication of how bad the Utah State defense is. A mediocre Wyoming offense will be licking its chops this week, knowing it will face one of the weakest defenses on its schedule. USU simply hasn't been able to offer much resistance against any opponent so far this season. The Aggies can't just make modest tweaks to their defensive roster in the coming offseason; they will need to engineer a true overhaul and bring in a lot of bodies with improved talent they can develop for 2025.

Wyoming is coming off a loss at San Jose State. The game was competitive, and the Wyoming defense did its part, but the offense just couldn't sustain drives with any consistency. The game was a two-score game for most of the proceedings. San Jose State never truly ran away with the game, but it was always the Spartans' game to win. Wyoming couldn't apply enough pressure on offense to truly threaten SJSU down the stretch. The limitations of the Wyoming offense continue to get in the Cowboys' way this season. That has been their main obstacle. The key to this game, very clearly, is if the Wyoming offense can take advantage of the decidedly frail USU defense.

Here are the Utah State-Wyoming College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Utah State-Wyoming Odds

Utah State: -1.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -111

Wyoming: +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 57.5 (-106)

Under: 57.5 (-114)

How to Watch Utah State vs Wyoming

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Utah State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Wyoming offense is bad enough that the weak Utah State defense is not going to be severely punished this time around. Utah State finally has an opponent who will not light up the scoreboard, thereby making the game far more manageable for the Aggies. Utah State will see an opponent whose offense isn't nearly as potent as the New Mexico attack which torched USU for 50 points last week. Wyoming is several notches worse, and that will matter.

Why Wyoming Could Cover The Spread/Win

Wyoming's offense isn't good, but the Utah State defense gives the Cowboys a chance to finally score in bunches. Wyoming hasn't had a lot of great moments this season, but one came against a bad Air Force team at home. Wyoming won 31-19 and took advantage of a weak opponent. Wyoming can do the same thing here. Utah State is not significantly better than Wyoming.

Final Utah State-Wyoming Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Wyoming, but we always tell you not to bet on bad teams. Part of good, responsible sports betting is avoiding bets on teams which don't merit your trust as a bettor. Sometimes, you come out ahead as a bettor simply by avoiding the loss of money. Games like this often reduce your bankroll.

Final Utah State-Wyoming Prediction & Pick: Wyoming moneyline