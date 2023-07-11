2024 4-star wide receiver David Washington out of Las Vegas Academy has committed to play for Kyle Whittingham and Utah football, according to 247Sports. Washington is the No. 2 ranked player in Nevada and is the No. 46 wide receiver in the country.

Washington is listed at 6-0, 180 lbs. As a junior in high school, he caught 52 passes for 826 yards and seven touchdowns. Cal and Utah were his final two choices after he visited Northern California on June 23. Ultimately, he chose to stay closer to home and play for Utah. Washington did say proximity to home was a factor in his decision.

“The coaching staff being there for a while, the stability of the program, coach Alvis Whitted and what he has produced. Those were all big things I looked at when making my decision,” Washington told 247Sports. “I know I can go there and be developed. Something that stood out was watching their highlights and envisioning how I could fit into that offense.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Utah football has been a very strong program in recent years and is maybe the most underrated football team in the Power 5. Kyle Whittingham has done a great job working with what he has and getting high school recruits to come to Salt Lake City. The Utes won the Pac-12 championship in each of the last two seasons.

“Away from football it was a great fit for me, too. A huge reason why I picked Utah was for the real estate program they have there. I want to dive into that immediately and that’s something that set them apart from other schools right away. I’ve been able to connect with professors and I’m excited for everything that program can do for me.”