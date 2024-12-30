ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the start of Big 12 play as Utah faces Baylor. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Utah-Baylor prediction and pick.

Utah comes into the sitting at 8-3 on the year. They opened the year 3-0 before a loss to Mississippi State. They would then win more three in a row, before falling by nine to St. Mary's. After wins over Radford and Florida A&M, they lost last time out. Facing Iowa, it was a close game throughout. It was a one-point game with six minutes left, but Iowa went on a run to win the game 95-88. Meanwhile, Baylor is 8-3 on the year. They opened the season with a loss to Gonzaga before four wins in a row, including wins over Arkansas and St. John's. They would then lose two of the next three, falling to Tennessee and also losing to UConn. Since then, they have won three in a row.

This will be the first meeting between Utah and Baylor.

Here are the Utah-Baylor College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Utah-Baylor Odds

Utah: +10.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +460

Baylor: -10.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -650

Over: 151.5 (-115)

Under: 151.5 (-105)

How to Watch Utah vs. Baylor

Time: 2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Utah Will Cover The Spread/Win

Utah is ranked 64th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 66th in offensive efficiency and 66th in defensive efficiency on the year. Utah has scored well this year, sitting 12th in the nation in points per game while also sitting 16th in the nation in effective field goal percentage this year. Further, they are first in the nation in points per game this year while also sitting ninth in rebounds per game.

Gabe Madsen leads the way this year for Utah. He is scoring 18.8 points per game this year while adding 2.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Mason Madsen. Madsen is scoring 12.5 points per game this year with 3.3 rebounds and 1. 8 assists per game. Finally, Miro Little leads the team in assists this year. He had 5.2 assists per game this year while adding 7.8 points per game, and 5.5 rebounds per game.

In the front court, Ezra Ausar is scoring 10.6 points per game, while also adding 4.5 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Keanu Dawes leads the way in rebounds this year. He has 5.8 rebounds per game this year, while he is scoring 7.4 points per game and adding 1.1 assists.

Why Baylor Will Cover The Spread/Win

Baylor is ranked 23rd in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are fifth in offensive efficiency and eighth in defensive efficiency on the year. Baylor has been solid on offense this year. They are 20th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 17th in assists per game. Further, they are 16th in field goal attempts per game while also sitting 30th in effective field goal percentage.

Norchad Omier has led the way for Baylor this year. He is scoring 16.2 points per game, while also leading the team in rebounds this year. Omier has 10.6 rebounds per game, plus he adds 1.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He is joined in the frontcourt by Josh Ojianwuna. Ojianwuna is scoring 7.5 points per game but adds 6.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.

In the backcourt, Jeremy Roach leads the way. Roach is scoring 12.2 points per game while adding 4.4 assists per game. Further, he adds 1.9 rebounds per game. He is joined by Jayden Nunn. Nunn is scoring 12.1 points per game this year, while also adding 3.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.5 steals. Robert Wright III has also been solid. He is scoring 12.9 points per game while adding a team-leading 5.7 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game. Finally, VJ Edgecombe has been solid on defense and the boards. While he does add 11.7 points per game, he also has 5.9 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, and 2.5 steals per game this year.

Final Utah-Baylor Prediction & Pick

Both offenses come into this game playing well, and with putting up plenty of shots. Still, there are a few key factors in this one. First, is three-point shooting. Baylor is eighth in the nation in three-pointers made per game, while Baylor is 355th in opponent three-point percentage. The second is rebounding. Utah is 60th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage, while sitting 59th in defensive rebounding percentage. Baylor is seventh in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage, but 175th in defensive rebounding percentage. If Utah continues to shoot well from three and can steal a few possessions on the glass or through turnovers, they will cover in this one.

Final Utah-Baylor Prediction & Pick: Utah +10.5 (-102)