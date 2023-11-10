Utah visits Washington as we continue our college football odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The 18th ranked Utah Utes (7-2, 4-2) are on the road to take on the 5th ranked Washington Huskies (9-0, 6-0) Saturday afternoon. This game will continue our college football odds series as we hand out a Utah-Washington prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Utah is 7-2, and they are coming off a blow out win over Arizona State. Their two losses this season have come against Oregon, and Oregon State, and those are two pretty good teams. Utah has been without Cameron Rising all season, and they will not have him all season. Bryson Barnes has taken over quarterback duties, and he has thrown for seven touchdowns, and 532 yards in the last three games. Utah has rushed for 1,734 yards on the season, and 14 touchdowns in the nine games. Jonah Ellis has been a menace on the line as he has 11.5 sacks, and a forced fumble this season.

Washington is on the outside looking in, but they are a top-4 team loss away from being in the College Football Playoff. They do have to win out, and win the Pac-12 championship, but they have the talent to do so. Michael Penix Jr is one of the best quarterbacks in the nation, and it has shown this season. He has Penix Jr has passed for 3,201 yards, and 26 touchdowns this season. Dillon Johnson has rushed for 686 yards, and 10 touchdowns. As a team, the Huskies have 20 rushing touchdowns.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Utah-Washington Odds

Utah:

Washington:

Over:

Under:

How to Watch Utah vs. Washington Week 11

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Utah Will Cover The Spread

The Washington defense does not put a lot of pressure on the quarterback. They have just 13 sacks in the nine games played. Barnes should have plenty of time to throw in this game, he just needs to take advantage. Washington gives up the fourth-most pass yards in the Pac-12. Barnes should be able to have a decent game passing in this one, and lead the Utes to some success.

Utah has the best defense in the Pac-12. They are allowing just 15.9 points per game, 81.2 rush yards, and 201.1 pass yards. Washington is a very good offense, but they have a real challenge in this game. Utah should be able to give Penix Jr fits in this game, and force him into a few mistakes. If Utah can stay tough on defense, they will cover the spread.

Why Washington Will Cover The Spread

Washington has one of the best quarterbacks in the country. Penix Jr leads the country in pass yards, and his 26 touchdowns rank towards the top, as well. With him on the field, the Huskies are a threat to cover any spread. Utah has an incredible rush defense, so it is going to be up to Penix Jr in this game. If he can have a good game, and continue to play at a Heisman level, Washington will cover the spread.

Final Utah-Washington Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a closer game than people think. Washington is favored by 9.5 points, and that does concern me a little bit. I think Utah deserves some more credit, mainly because of their defense. I think Utah will surprise some people in this game. They may not win, but I think they can cover the spread.

Final Utah-Washington Prediction & Pick: Utah +9.5 (-110), Under 49.5 (-110)