It is time to continue our college football odds series with a UTEP-Colorado State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch UTEP-Colorado State.

The first month of every college football season is spent wondering if teams' wins show that they're any good, or if teams' losses prove they are awful. This game is a battle between two teams which have been roughed up through the first three weeks of the season. UTEP is 0-3, CSU is 1-2. Are these both really bad teams? The evidence seems to point to the affirmative, but it's still early in the season, which means teams can (and do) grow out of September struggles and become noticeably better as the campaign moves along. Is one of these teams ready to break out and start playing well, or are both teams destined to continue to slog through a miserable series of Saturdays?

UTEP lost by 33 at Nebraska, a team which beat Colorado by 18. Colorado just beat Colorado State by 19. Does this mean anything? First of all, Nebraska looks solid but not spectacular. Nebraska's offense has not played great. Its defense has been awesome, but the offense has some work to do. UTEP getting blown out by Nebraska is not a good look for the Miners. CSU losing in a blowout to Colorado is not a good result for the Rams, who should have at least been able to play Colorado and Deion Sanders on relatively even terms. A 19-point loss should set off some alarm bells about the state of the CSU program.

UTEP, however, also lost to Southern Utah, an FCS program. That's a far worse loss than Colorado State getting manhandled by Colorado. These two teams, UTEP and Colorado State, have both been bad, but there's a reason CSU is favored by more than a touchdown, as you will see in the odds posted below. CSU has been well below average in 2024, but UTEP has been worse by comparison.

How to Watch UTEP vs Colorado State

Time: 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT

TV: TruTV Max

Why UTEP Could Cover The Spread/Win

If Colorado State couldn't stay close to Colorado — a team which is expected to finish with a losing record this season, probably 4-8 or 5-7 — the Rams do not figure to be able to defeat UTEP decisively. CSU might win the game outright, but not by a large margin. Colorado State should probably be favored by 7.5 points instead of 9.5, and even then, we're not sure if CSU would cover 7.5 if that was the spread offered by the sportsbooks.

Why Colorado State Could Cover The Spread/Win

UTEP losing to Southern Utah is a huge red flag for the Miners. They are terrible. CSU is a lot better by comparison. Playing at home, the Rams should win comfortably against this particular opponent.

Final UTEP-Colorado State Prediction & Pick

What do we say, whether it's baseball or WNBA basketball or any other sport? Don't bet on games between two bad teams unless you see a very clear angle. Stay away from this game, because you are probably not smart enough to know if there is a large degree of separation between these teams. We don't know how to make sense of these teams. Don't try to be the one guy in the room who thinks you know something no one else does. You can simply bet on another game which offers a higher percentage chance of cashing a winning ticket.

Final UTEP-Colorado State Prediction & Pick: Colorado State -9.5