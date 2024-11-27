ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Army looks to rebound from their first loss of the year as they host UTSA. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a UTSA-Army prediction and pick.

UTSA-Army Last Game – Matchup History

UTSA comes into the game sitting at 6-5 on the year, while also 4-3 in conference play. They are playing well as of late, winning three straight games overall. Last time out, they would beat Temple 51-27. Meanwhile, Army is 9-1 on the year, and 7-0 in conference play. They have clinched a spot in the AAC title game, but are coming off their first loss of the year. Last time out, they faced Notre Dame. Notre Dame was dominant, handing Army a 49-14 loss.

Overall Series: UTSA and Army have faced four times in their program histories. Army leads the series 3-1, dating back to 2019. Army also won in their last match-up, beating UTSA 37-29 last year in San Antonio, Texas.

Here are the UTSA-Army College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: UTSA-Army Odds

UTSA: +6.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +195

Army: -6.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -240

Over: 54.5 (-115)

Under: 54.5 (-105)

How to Watch UTSA vs. Army

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why UTSA Could Cover The Spread/Win

Owen McCown has led the UTSA offense this year. He has completed 254 of 409 passes this year for 2,963 yards. Further, he has thrown 23 touchdowns this year, while being intercepted just seven times. He has been sacked 25 times though. McCown has also run in two touchdowns this year. The top target has been Willie McCoy. He has brought in 27 receptions this year for 532 yards and four touchdowns. Chris Carpenter has also been solid, with 37 receptions for 463 yards and a touchdown. Further, Devin McCuin has 37 receptions for 279 yards and four scores. Finally, tight end Houston Thomas has 28 receptions for 463 yards and three scores.

In the running game, Robert Henry has led the way. He has run 130 times this year for 706 yards and seven touchdowns. Further, Brandon High Jr. has run 66 times for 358 yards and five scores. Finally, Kevorian Barnes has 78 carries for 221 yards and two touchdowns.

UTSA is 113th in the nation in opponent points per game this year. They are 94th in opponent yards per game this year while sitting 14th against the rush and 133rd against the pass. Jimmori Robinson has led the way this year. He has 9.5 sacks on the year while forcing two fumbles and recovering a fumble. Owen Pewee has also been solid. He has two sacks, a forced fumble, two pass breakups, and two interceptions. Finally, Zah Fraizer has nine pass breakups and six interceptions.

Why Army Could Cover The Spread/Win

Army does not pass the ball much. Bryson Daily has thrown just 59 passes this year, completing 33 of them for 670 yards and seven touchdowns. He has been intercepted just once this year. Most of the receiving game has gone to Casey Reynolds and Noah Short. Reynolds has brought in 12 receptions for 328 yards and three scores. Short has brought in 13 receptions for 270 yards and three scores. Finally, Cam Schurr also has five receptions for 74 yards and a score. Still, the main focus of the Army offense is the running game. Bryson Daily has been a major part of the running game. He has run 213 times this year for 1,201 yards and scored 23 times on the ground.

Meanwhile, Kanye Udoh has been great this year as well. He has 138 rushes for 891 yards and nine touchdowns. He is averaging 6.5 yards per carry this year. Further, Noah Short has been a big play threat. He has run 43 times for 437 yards and two touchdowns this year. Army has scored 37 times on the ground this year while averaging 5.9 yards per carry this year.

The Army defense has been great this year. They are sixth in the nation in points against per game, allowing just 15.0 points per game this year. They are eighth in opponent yards per game this year. Meanwhile, they are third against the run this year, while sitting 36th against the pass. Army is 11th in the nation in turnover margin this year, while sitting first in the nation in giveaways per game. Casey Larkin has been solid this year, coming in with three interceptions on the year. Further, Jaydan Mayes has two pass breakups and three interceptions this year.

Final UTSA-Army Prediction & Pick

UTSA has covered in each of their last three games but is just 5-6 against the spread, and 1-3 when an underdog this year. Army is 7-2-1 against the spread, with one of the misses being with Bryson Daily out against Air Force. Further, they are 7-1-1 when a favorite this year. The difference in this game will be the Army defense. UTSA is 32nd in the nation in points per game but will be shut down by Army. Meanwhile, the UTSA defense will give up plenty of points in this one.

Final UTSA-Army Prediction & Pick: Army -6.5 (-120)