From the company that brought you hit classics like the Goat Simulator franchise and Valheim, Coffee Stain Publishing unveils a new apocalyptic roguelike deckbuilder game: As We Descend.
What is As We Descend?
As We Descend’s release date is still to be announced but registration for its beta test is currently ongoing, with the game eventually launching on PC through Steam. The game describes itself as a “roguelike deckbuilder with the soul of a strategy game.”
With that said, here’s what you can expect from As We Descend:
- Assembling squads for battle – By utilizing scavenged technology, players can recruit new unit squads to help them save the city. Each squad is essentially a specialist archetype, featuring its own set of cards that can be added, removed, and upgraded. Players need to figure out the right composition of special forces to deploy for the challenges they will be facing.
- Politics affecting the gameplay – Everyone lives within the City-Vault, humanity’s last bastion which also serves as a player’s main base. After choosing between the three great factions, players will have to navigate the city’s feudal politics to gain allies all while managing the limited resources the city has.
- Outsmarting your opponents – You have to keep your mind sharp in As We Descend as you have to adapt your tactics following the intent of your enemies. Mastering the combat zone system is also a key part of the game as players can choose to position their forces between the Defender and Support Zones.
- Facing new challenges as you delve deeper – Every time the city descends, a new challenge arises as there are new allies to meet and more things to discover. Even failures can lead to the discovery of more secrets.
Box Dragon’s debut title under Coffee Stain Publishing
Although As We Descend is part of Coffee Stain Publishing’s gaming library, it is actually the debut title of Box Dragon. Box Dragon is a video game studio founded by former Stunlock Studios developers Kevin Chang and Karl Bergström, which was acquired by Coffee Stain Publishing in 2021.
“It feels like only yesterday we were announcing that Box Dragon existed, and here we are over two years later unveiling what we’ve been crafting for all this time,” says Chang, Game Director at Box Dragon.
“This project started years ago when Coffee Stain teamed up with Karl and Kevin to start Box Dragon, a brand new stand-alone studio within Coffee Stain that would focus on creating their own original IPs,” says Joel Rydholm, Producer at Coffee Stain Publishing. “This game is the first in that line – and I’m very excited to finally be able to reveal it to the world.”
With the closed beta testing over the horizon, Chang states that they are excited to have players try the game.
“We’re ecstatic to begin playtests in our closed beta to help shape the development of our game. We still have a lot of work ahead of us, but we know that we can make As We Descend an S-tier roguelike deckbuilder with the help of passionate players who love this genre and are eager for something new and big.”
The developers didn’t reveal how long the game will stay in beta, nor when the game will enter the beta phase once registration is over, but if you’re interested in testing the game, the only way to do it prior to release is by registering.