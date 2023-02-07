Valorant Patch 6.02 is here and there are a lot of changes to its gameplay, some bug and agent fixes, and a slight change to the Lotus Map. Here is everything to know about the latest patch notes on Valorant.

We are almost in a month after Episode 6‘s release, and we have a patch upcoming to update Episode 6’s Act 1. This patch will mostly focus on gameplay improvements and bug fixes. There is a slight change in the map Lotus, specifically the rotating door to make it smoother. Other usual bugs are also fixed along with the changes implemented by the game developers of Valorant

With that said, here is everything about the patch, included with the new update. This is the full list of changes in Valorant update 6.02 according to the official patch notes from Riot.

Gameplay Systems Updates

When a player fires a shot, it takes time for the input to reach the server. To prevent you from needing to lead your shots, VALORANT implements server rewinding. When the server determines the outcome of a shot, it rewinds character positions around the bullet to match their locations at the time when the shot was initially fired. Finding the right limit for a max rewind amount is important for reducing cases of anyone feeling like they need to lead shots, or that they can still be shot after safely repositioning themselves.

When we launched the game, the max rewind value was set to 200 ms based on what we deemed as acceptable networking conditions (factoring in some amount of additional input/processing latency) to play VALORANT. Based on player data since launch, we’ve determined that this value is too high for the networking conditions experienced by most of you. —Kevin Lee, Software Engineer.

Adjusted max server rewind limit down to 140 ms from 200 ms. If you only play in games where everyone’s ping is low, you shouldn’t even notice this change. In other cases, the impact from this change will be subtle, and most of you won’t notice the difference. That being said, we expect to see the following changes in gameplay patterns: Playing against players with high ping should feel less like you’re getting shot after moving behind cover by a bullet fired earlier Players playing with high ping may start to experience hit registration inaccuracy These behaviors already exist in VALORANT, but we are shifting the needle for what we consider “high ping” to be less generous. We hope that this change reduces the frustration players feel when playing against high-ping players and continues to minimize the impact of networking conditions on gameplay.



Social Updates

Voice Evaluation Beta (North America/English-only) Last year we began a background launch of the Riot Voice Evaluation (RVE) in North America. RVE will now move into a limited beta phase that will enhance our behavioral reports data collection capabilities and improve the impact of our comms related behavioral interventions.



Bug Fixes

Agents

Potentially fixed bug with KAY/O’s Zero/point (E) not showing the correct enemies that it has suppressed (please let us know if you see further issues here)

Pathfinding has been improved on Raze’s Boom Bot (C) when chasing an enemy. It can now more consistently jump up small heights and will do so with smoother movement

Fixed a bug with Boom Bot (C) getting stuck in a wall and rapidly shaking while making a loud noise. It will now bounce off the wall per usual

Fixed a bug where Yoru’s Fakeout (C) could get stuck in mid-air in various locations

Fixed bug where Cypher’s Neural Theft (X) would only reveal one time if he had been killed or the round had changed during a previous cast

Fixed a bug where Cypher’s Neural Theft (X) reveals would be interrupted when he was killed after it had been deployed

Maps

Players will no longer make footstep audio when dropping from Lotus B site platform to the fountain

Lotus door volume has been lowered further (we lowered in 6.01 as well) during the rotation phase

On Lotus, players next to each other while rotating door – rotates should feel smoother

On Lotus, fixed an issue where players were spawning on the wrong side of barrier near C site if standing on rotating door at round end

On Fracture, fixed a bug where the “Paul Delmann” badge could be stuck on the screen after Buy Phase ends

Weapons

Fixed an issue where Frenzy and Bulldog reload audio is quieter than other weapons in third person

Social

Fixed a bug that caused voice chat to no longer function when disconnected from the internet for less than 60 seconds If the internet is disconnected for 60 seconds or less, you will be able to reconnect to voice chat without having to relaunch the game.



So, there you have it! These fixes will further enhance Valorant players with the update of 6.02 patch notes.

