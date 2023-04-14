VALORANT patch 6.07 is live now with a handful of system updates and with Bind returning to the game ahead of schedule. Here’s everything you need to know about the entire patch of Valorant’s latest update of 6.07.

Riot announced that Bind will be returning to the active pool of maps in Valorant for the release of update 6.08 but they suddenly returned Bind one patch earlier than expected, which surprised the community. Now Bind lovers will get to enjoy their favorite map back on the active roster of maps available in the game.

The patch also focuses on some system updates such as changes to the AFK behavior and queue dodging penalties system as well as updating Agents with UI indicators.

For the main system updates on changing the AFK behavior and queue dodging of some players, Riot has increased the amount of Ranked Rating loss for people who always queue dodges for no reason. This prevents players to burden other players on queue to immediately play, instead of waiting for the queue to start again after some players dodge. There’s also an implemented ranked restriction for 1 day for players who has an excessive AFK behavior to penalize them. This is also an early release compared to the announcement of Riot’s introduction of ranked restrictions. As for updating Agents with UI indicators, they will be balanced accordingly.

Here is the full list of the patch for update 6.07 in Valorant.

UI Indicators Update

In an effort to consolidate and make consistent our use of UI indicators throughout our roster, we’ve updated some abilities to have or not have UI indicators.

Reyna Yellow indicator removed from Leer (C)

KAY/O Critical danger indicator added to FRAG/ment (C)

Skye Yellow indicator removed from Seekers (X)

Killjoy Yellow indicator removed from Alarmbot (E)

Chamber Yellow indicator removed from Trademark (C)



Sova

Sova’s Recon Bolt (E) has been updated to correctly appear when playing with Bloom (graphical effect that makes things brighter) turned off.

Sova’s Recon Bolt (E) scanning VFX has been updated to be more visible as it travels through the world.

Sova’s Recon Bolt (E) model has been increased in size to more accurately represent its hitbox. This will not affect lineups. The collision as it travels is unchanged.

Bind

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Exit room for B Long to A Lobby teleporter has been moved to outside A Bath.

A Lobby has been adjusted to accommodate the new teleporter location.

Doorway from A Lobby into A Bath has been widened.

Doorway from A Bath to A Site has been widened.

Radianite crates on A Site have been adjusted.

Barrel has been added on A Site.

Back wall on A Site has been adjusted.

Defender Spawn to B Site doorway has been widened.

Utility window has been added to B Site into B Hall.

AFK/Queue dodging

We have made improvements to our interventions system for violations when it comes to player participation.

We’re increasing the amount of Ranked Rating loss for repeated ranked queue dodging

We’re introducing a 1 day-ranked restriction for people who frequently take part in excessive AFK behavior, sooner than previously introduced ranked restrictions

Bug fixes

Agents

Projectiles will now reset their blue travel trail when teleporting, removing the line that connects from teleporter to teleporter. This trail is only visible to allies.

Gameplay systems

Fixed a bug where Agents are able to drop both primary and secondary weapons while planting or defusing the Spike.

Fixed a bug in the minimap where teleport abilities can reveal an Agent’s out-of-sight minimap location when under packet loss.

Fixed an issue where some players’ outline/fresnel were displayed even when “Hide Outlines and Fresnel” setting was enabled.

Fixed a bug (previously fixed in 3.10 but cases of this issue were recently reported) where sometimes outgoing packet send rate was lower than intended for game clients running at > 128 FPS.

Fixed issues where vision cones of vertical wall-type abilities (Phoenix’s Blaze (C), Viper’s Toxic Screen (E), Harbor’s High Tide (E)) could flicker or distort on the minimap.

Social

Fixed a bug where the social panel from the in-game options screen was sometimes getting stuck open (for example when you opened the social panel, closed the options screen, then opened the options screen again).

Fixed a bug where when the in-game language is Arabic and you enter an English word first in a chat message, it would break the right-to-left format standard of text in Arabic.

That’s all for the updates of Valorant Patch 6.07.

For more gaming news from us, check out our Gaming frontpage.