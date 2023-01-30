The dates for VALORANT’s first Night Market of 2023 for EP 6 Act 1 have been announced.

VALORANT Night Market EP 6 Act 1

The upcoming Night Market is not only the first of the year, but also the first of Episode 6. As the official Riot Games and VALORANT social media accounts have shared, the Night Market will be available from February 15, 2023 until February 27, 2023.

This follows the cadence of the alternative storefront, which has made an appearance once per Act since Episode 1, Act 3 in December 2020 when it was first introduced. Since then, the limited-time shop has regularly been available every two months, or six months per year. Previously, the Night Market itself has been a channel to tease some of the upcoming content in VALORANT, such as new maps and Agents.

This time, however, it seems to be Astra-themed to follow the ongoing storyline after the discovery of Lotus.

What are the eligible skins?

You may have asked yourself in the past, “why haven’t I gotten [insert skin here] on my Night Market yet?” Well, first check if they’re in the eligible list of skins.

Most previously released skins and skin sets that classify as Select, Deluxe, or Premium edition can appear on the Night Market. The only exceptions are Agent Contract Skins, Battle Pass Skins, Knife skins more expensive than 3550 VP.

Every skin that meets these criteria can appear on your Night Market. However, these will exclude the following newly released collections:

EP 5 Ion

Soulstrife

Abyssal

Cryostasis

The Crimsonbeast Collection is the most recent collection in the pool.

Also, two of the six offers are guaranteed to be either knife skins or Premium Edition gun skins. Two offers is also the maximum for each weapon type if other options are available.

If all of this sound appealing to you, save up your VALORANT Points and Radianite Points to make sure your skin has the flair it deserves in-game.