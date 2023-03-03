Riot Games have officially announced and confirmed that VALORANT will have its in-game competition, Premier, available for everyone to enjoy. VALORANT Premier release date to be confirmed.

What is VALORANT Premier

The global open beta for VALORANT’s new team-based competitive system, Premier, is on its way. Take a look at how Premier is changing the game. Got a winning squad in mind? Get ready to LOCK//IN. pic.twitter.com/Eu5nL5rsf1 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) March 2, 2023

Premier is VALORANT’s in-game competitive mode which allows players to go “beyond Radiant” with a new seasonal challenge. With Riot’s shared future of growing a competitive VALORANT scene, this aims to include all players regardless of whether you have professional teams backing you up. With the confirmation of VALORANT Premier being announced, we can expect more teams to be able to compete in in-game tournaments and aim to be the best in their tournament matches.

According to Leo Faria, VALORANT’s Head of Esports, “Premier will be the path to the VCT Challengers” as it will eliminate the need to hold open qualifiers for teams who are gunning to be part of the professional competitive scene.

Who are qualified to play?

While Premier is still in its testing phase and is only available in Brazil, we’re expecting a number of updates and features to still be added further into the game mode. Technically, Premier will allow you or anyone to create their own team that can compete across a season of pre-scheduled matches. This means you have complete control over your team’s roster – whether it comprises your friends, neighbors, or even family members.

After completing the team’s line-up, you will be placed in a division where you’ll play across a persistent season with a mix of weekly matches and tournaments.

When does Premier start?

While VALORANT Premier was confirmed and announced, we are expected to see the official release globally during Episode 6 Act III. Further details about the VALORANT Premier release date are still under the ropes, we are expecting it to come out in beta and will still need to be worked out on by the game publisher, Riot Games.

Premier is a new addition to the competitive scene of VALORANT, which is a team-based first-person shooter game developed and published by Riot Games. It is a series of tournaments that are open to all players and teams, regardless of their affiliations with major team sponsors.

The introduction of Premier creates more opportunities for players to showcase their skills and potentially enter the esports community, which is an industry that has been growing rapidly in recent years. Previously, it may have been difficult for players who are not part of major teams to break into the professional scene, but with Premier, they have a chance to prove themselves on a competitive stage.

By being more inclusive, Riot Games is taking a positive step towards making esports more accessible to a wider range of players, which is great news for the gaming community. This move also encourages players to continue to improve their skills and strive towards the highest level of play in VALORANT, which is reaching the rank of Radiant.

Overall, the addition of Premier to VALORANT is an exciting development for players and fans alike, and we look forward to seeing what it will bring to the competitive scene in the future.

Would you guys try and be the best in your region or server?

Best of luck, Radiants!