Published November 22, 2022

By Diego Padilla · 2 min read

During the recently concluded Valorant Game Changers 2022, many fans and players experienced many thrills and storylines that were formed during the event. There were many moments of raw talent that were on display as well as perfect team plays that were executed. The crowd also helped with the energy these teams were outputting. With all these, the Valorant Game Changers tournament held by Riot Games turned out to be a great success. However, despite this success, there were many controversies that arose from the event. One of these controversies was the rampant sexism and transphobia commented by different people online.

A valorant pro, Zander, called out the multitude of these abhorrent comments made by users online in a Twitter post. He stated that the tournament was supposed to be a safe space for people to compete in Valorant. Furthermore, he added that the big names in the community such as pros and content creators have to call out this type of behavior. By having prominents figures in the community speak out against this, there are hopes that these types of comments will be reduced. Finally, he expressed his disgust towards these types of comments and added that he wishes to see some changes.

With this statement, numerous fans also expressed similar views. They were greatly disturbed by the numerous sexist and transphobic comments made by viewers. Many also noted that there were a lot of instances during co-streams where mods and co-streamers were slowing down the chat or filtering it. Some of the mods of the chat also came forward and recounted how they had to handle these numerous comments. They stated that they had the tools to catch these types of comments but unfortunately, couldn’t catch everything. All in all, both pro players and fans wish for changes to occur and hope that Valorant Game Changers becomes a safe space.