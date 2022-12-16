By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

Vampire Survivors recently released patch notes detailing some of the QoL changes in the recent update, as well as the new features from the Legacy of the Moonspell DLC.

Vampire Survivors Patch Notes

We’ll first be talking about the QoL update that came out today alongside the Vampire Survivors DLC.

New Content Peppino Christmas Skin

QoL Tweaks Added an option to toggle maxed power-ups Coin-only treasure chests will now just play a quick in-game animation instead of the whole chest animation Treasure chests with Arcanas in them now have a different color Fixed overall kill count breaking on modded and corrupted saves Fixed infinitely bouncing Carrello Minor fixes done to Bestiary Removed Marrabbio’s Floor Chicken requirement Fixed the following non-looping music tracks Castle People I’m Every Reaper Added support for the DLC Coffins now spawn on maps even if the player does not have the Milky Way Map The pause menu map is now zoomed-in in Moongolow, The Bone Zone, and Mt. Moonspell



Now, let’s go over the Legacy of the Moonspell DLC. Although the patch notes uploaded on Steam do not list exactly what was added, we will list them down here. If you want to discover what this Vampire Survivors DLC has to offer on your own, you can skip this section of the patch notes.

One new large scale stage: Mt. Moonspell This map is 25 times larger than any of the current Vampire Survivors maps Contains various zones, each with their own enemies

Eight new characters Miang Moonspell Menya Moonspell Syuuto Moonspell Babi-Onna McCoy-Oni Gav ‘Et-Oni Megalo Menya Megalo Syuuto

Thirteen new weapons (7 base weapons, 6 upgraded weapons) Silver Wind Upgrades into Festive Wind Four Seasons Upgrades into Godai Shuffle Summon Night Upgrades into Echo Night Mirage Robe Upgrades into J’Odore Mille Bolle Blu Upgrades into Boo Roo Boole Night Sword Upgrades into Muramasa

Six new music tracks

That’s all for the Vampire Survivors patch notes, as well as the new additions in the Legacy of the Moonspell DLC. We also uploaded guides on how to unlock all of the characters in the DLC, as well as all of the weapons. For more gaming news from us, you can read our gaming news articles.