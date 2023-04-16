The Vampire Survivors – Tides of the Foscari DLC adds a ton of new weapons, here’s a handy guide to all of them and how to evolve them.

Vampire Survivors – Tides of the Foscari DLC Weapons

SpellString

Eleanor Uziron’s starting weapon.

Unites with SpellStream and SpellStrike to form SpellStrom.

Level 1 – Strikes at nearby enemies. Damage multiplied by Speed (x1.25)

Level 2 – Fires 1 more projectile.

Level 3 – Fires 1 more projectile. Base Damage up by 1.

Level 4 – Fires 1 more projectile.

Level 5 – Fires 1 more projectile. Base Damage up by 1.

Level 6 – Fires 1 more projectile.

SpellStream

Unites with SpellString and SpellStrike to form SpellStrom.

Level 1 – Generates an expanding damaging zone. Damage multiplied by Area. (x1.25)

Level 2 – Base Area up by 20%. Base Damage up by 5.

Level 3 – Base Area up by 20%. Effect lasts 0.3 seconds longer.

Level 4 – Base Area up by 20%. Base Damage up by 5.

Level 5 – Base Area up by 20%. Effect lasts 0.3 seconds longer.

Level 6 – Base Area up by 20%. Base Damage up by 5.

SpellStrike

Unites with SpellString and SpellStream to form SpellStrom.

Level 1 – Stikes at the nearest enemy. Damage further multiplied by Might. (x1.25)

Level 2 – Cooldown reduced by 0.3 seconds.

Level 3 – Base Damage up by 40.

Level 4 – Cooldown reduced by 0.3 seconds.

Level 5 – Base Damage up by 40.

Level 6 – Cooldown reduced by 0.3 seconds.

SpellStrom

Union of SpellString, SpellStream, and SpellStrike. Grows stronger after every singularity.

Eskizzibur

Maruto Cuts’ starting weapon.

Evolves with Armor and forms Legionnaire when both are max level.

Level 1 – Attacks nearby enemies. Retaliates.

Level 2 – Fires 1 more projectile.

Level 3 – Base Damage up by 5.

Level 4 – Base Area up by 10%. Base Damage up by 5.

Level 5 – Every fifth activation has a combo finisher.

Level 6 – Base Area up by 10%. Base Damage up by 5.

Level 7 – Base Damage up by 5.

Level 8 – Base Damage up by 10.

Legionnaire

Evolved Eskizzibur. Generates additional projectiles that deal retaliatory damage.

Flash Arrow

Keitha Muort’s starting weapon.

Evolves with Bracer and Clover to form Millionaire when all three are max level.

Level 1 – Can deal critical damage. Amount affects damage instead

Level 2 – Cooldown reduced by 0.5 seconds. Base Speed up by 25%.

Level 3 – Passes through 7 more enemies. Base Damage up by 10.

Level 4 – Base Area up by 20%. Cooldown reduced by 0.5 seconds.

Level 5 – Passes through 7 more enemies. Base Damage up by 10.

Level 6 – Base Area up by 20%. Cooldown reduced by 0.5 seconds.

Level 7 – Passes through 7 more enemies. Base Damage up by 10.

Level 8 – Cooldown reduced by 0.5 seconds. Base Speed up by 25%.

Millionaire

Evolved Flash Arrow. Fires additional projectiles based on Amount and when picking up gold coins.

Prismatic Missile

Luminaire Foscari’s starting weapon.

Evolves into Luminaire with a max level Crown.

Level 1 – Generates explosions around the character. Affected by the first chosen Arcana between II, XIV, or XIX.

Level 2 – Fires 1 more projectile. Base Area up by 40%.

Level 3 – Fires 1 more projectile. Base Damage up by 5.

Level 4 – Cooldown reduced by 0.3 seconds.

Level 5 – Fires 1 more projectile. Base Area up by 40%.

Level 6 – Fires 1 more projectile. Base Damage up by 5.

Level 7 – Cooldown reduced by 0.3 seconds.

Level 8 – Fires 1 more projectile. Base Speed up by 40%.

When playing with Twilight Requiem (II), the projectiles will explode upon hitting the ground. Choosing Heart of Fire (XIX) causes the rainbow projectiles to explode a second time dealing half damage in an area. Jail of Crystal (XIV) gives the projectile a 25% chance (affected by luck) to freeze enemies.

Luminaire

Evolved Prismatic Missile. Increases the value of gems and coins on the ground.

Shadow Servant

Genevieve Gruyere and Je-Ne-Viv’s starting weapon.

Evolves into Ophion with a max level Skull O’Maniac. Can create its counterpart, Silver Sliver, when playing with Gemini (I).

Level 1 – Has a chance to slow enemies down. Affected by luck.

Level 2 – Fires 1 more projectile.

Level 3 – Base Damage up by 10.

Level 4 – Base Damage up by 10.

Level 5 – Base Area up by 50%.

Level 6 – Fires 1 more projectile.

Level 7 – Base Damage up by 10.

Level 8 – Base Damage up by 10.

Ophion

Evolved Shadow Servant. Has a chance to instantly kill enemies.

Party Popper

Rottin’Ghoul’s starting weapon. Can also be bought from the Merchant for 1,000 gold.

Creates the counterpart Party Pooper when playing with Gemini (I).

Level 1 – “Throws bouncing projectiles.”

Level 2 – Effect last 0.5 seconds longer.

Level 3 – Base Speed up by 20%.

Level 4 – Base Damage up by 10.

Level 5 – Effect last 0.5 seconds longer.

Level 6 – Base Speed up by 20%.

Level 7 – Base Damage up by 10.

Level 8 – Effect last 1 seconds longer.

Academy Badge

Passive item. Can only be obtained as a pickup or by reaching Level 30 as Eleanor, Maruto, or Keitha.

Level 1 – Will provide bonus Amount and Revivals in exchange for Growth.

Level 2 – Fires 1 more projectile. XP gain decreases by -3%.

Level 3 – Adds 1 Revival. XP gain decreases by -3%.

Level 4 – Fires 1 more projectile. XP gain decreases by -3%.

Level 5 – Adds 1 Revival. XP gain decreases by -3%.

Level 6 – Fires 1 more projectile. XP gain decreases by -3%.

Insatiable

Je-Ne-Viv’s hidden starting weapon.

Creates a purple zone with a skull in the center above the character. Scales with Greed and Magnet.