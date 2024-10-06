Vanderbilt pulled off a huge 40-35 upset over top-ranked Alabama on Saturday evening and Commodores alumnus Skip Bayless was ecstatic with the outcome. Bayless is known as a huge sports fan who is very supportive of the teams he roots for. Bayless took to his X account to speak about his happiness behind the shocking Vandy victory.

“MY SCHOOL VANDERBILT JUST PULLED OFF THE GREATEST UPSET I'VE EVERY ROOTED FOR IN MY LIFETIME: VANDERBILT 40, NO. 1 ALABAMA 35. THANK YOU, DIEGO PAVIA. THANK YOU, CLARK LEA. THANK YOU, COMMODORES FOOTBALL TEAM.” Bayless tweeted immediately after the game.

The former Undisputed star made plenty of posts showing his excitement following the upset, but one where he referenced former Alabama coach Nick Saban stuck out in particular.

“AND THANK YOU, NICK SABAN, FOR SETTING THE TONE FOR THIS BY SAYING TWO WEEKS AGO THAT THE ONLY PLACE IN THE SEC NOBODY FEARS PLAYING IS AT VANDERBILT. LOOK AT US NOW, SABAN.”

Bayless is referring to a comment Saban made on The Pat McAfee Show where he dismissed the Commodores and their home stadium.

“The only place you play in the SEC that’s not hard to play is Vanderbilt. At Vanderbilt, you have more fans there than they have. And that's no disrespect to them. It's the truth.”

Although he swears he wasn't trying to be disrespectful, Saban's comments clearly fired up both Bayless and Vanderbilt. Immediately after Vanderbilt secured the upset, the clip of Saban's words played on the big screen.

Despite proving Nick Saban wrong, the Commodores have even more to celebrate. This is the program's first win over Alabama on their home field in forty years and their first win over the number-one ranked team in college football in their history. Now, they look to continue their winning momentum as they head off to face Kentucky next week.