It is a mid-week SEC clash as Vanderbilt visits Alabama. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Vanderbilt-Alabama prediction and pick.

Vanderbilt comes into the game at 15-3 on the year, but 3-2 in conference play. They opened up the year 13-1, with the only loss being to Drake, and including a win over LSU on the road to open conference play. They would then fall to Mississippi State and Missouri, before upsetting South Carolina. Last time out, they faced sixth-ranked Tennessee. Vanderbilt took a 41-35 lead at the half and would extend the lead to 13 in the second half. Still, they would not score in the last 3:48 of the game and narrowly held on to the upset 76-75. Two straight upsets has Vanderbilt currently looking like they will make the NCAA tournament.

Meanwhile, Alabama is 15-3 on the year, and 4-2 in conference play. They would open the year 14-2, with the only losses being to Purdue and a two-point loss to Oregon. They also had wins over ranked opponents such as Illinois, Houston, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M. Still, after beating Texas A&M, they would return home, and fall to Ole Miss. Last time out, they faced Kentucky. It was a tight game until late in the second half when Alabama went on a 9-0 run to open a lead. Alabama would go on to defeat Kentucky 102-97.

Here are the Vanderbilt-Alabama College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Vanderbilt-Alabama Odds

Vanderbilt: +13.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +640

Alabama: -13.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -1000

Over: 169.5 (-115)

Under: 169.5 (-105)

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Alabama

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Vanderbilt Will Cover The Spread/Win

Vanderbilt is ranked 48th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They sit 40th in offensive efficiency while sitting 69th in defensive efficiency. Vanderbilt has been solid on offense this year. They are 26th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 67th in the nation in effective field goal percentage. They are also 41st in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio.

Vanderbilt is led in scoring by Jason Edwards. He is scoring 17.1 points per game while adding 2.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and a steal per game. AJ Hoggard joins Edwards in the backcourt and leads the team in assists. Hoggard comes in with 4.4 assists per game, while also scoring 11.1 points per game. He also has 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game this year. Rounding out the backcourt is Tyler Nickel. Nickel is scoring 10.1 points per game this year while adding 2.1 rebounds per game this year.

Meanwhile, it is Devin McGlockton who leads the frontcourt and the team in rebounding. He has 7.9 rebounds per game, with 10.7 points, and 1.4 blocks per game. He is joined in the frontcourt by Jaylen Carey. Carey is scoring 7.4 points per game this year while adding 5.7 rebounds per game this year.

Why Alabama Will Cover The Spread/Win

Alabama is ranked eighth in KenPom's rankings this year. They are fourth in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 43rd in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Alabama has been dominant on offense this year. They are first in the nation in points per game, while sitting 49th in effective field goal percentage. Further, they play with pace, sitting tenth in the nation in field goal attempts per game, and fourth in three-point attempts per game.

Alabama is led by Mark Sears, who leads the team in both points and assists this year. He comes in with 18.9 points per game while adding 4.8 assists, three rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Labaron Philon. Philon is scoring 11.6 points per game, while also adding 3.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Rounding out the backcourt is Aden Holloway. Holloway is scoring 10.8 points per game while adding 1.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.

In the frontcourt, Grant Nelson leads the way. He leads the team with 8.7 rebounds per game, while also adding 12.7 points and 1.7 assists. Further, he has 1.2 blocks per game this year.

Final Vanderbilt-Alabama Prediction & Pick

While Alabama has a potent offensive attack, there are a few key factors that will determine this game. First, Alabama is 300th in the nation in opponent points per game, but that has more to do with the pace they play at. They are 32nd in the nation in opponent shooting efficiency this year, while Vanderbilt is 118th. Second, Alabama shoots a lot from three. They are fourth in the nation in three-point attempts and tenth in made attempts. Vanderbilt is 268th in the nation against the three. Finally, Alabama is 113th in the nation in defensive rebound percentage, and 18th in offensive rebound percentage. Vanderbilt is 172nd in defensive rebound percentage and 115th on the offensive side. While Vanderbilt will put up a fight for some of the game, they will not be able to hold on in this one.

Final Vanderbilt-Alabama Prediction & Pick: Alabama -13.5 (-108)