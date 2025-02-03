ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Florida looks to rebound from their loss to Tennessee as they face Vanderbilt. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Vanderbilt-Florida prediction and pick.

Vanderbilt comes into the game at 16-5 on the year and 4-4 in SEC play. That places them in eighth place in the SEC currently. They started the year strong, opening up 13-1 before back-to-back losses to Mississippi State and Missouri. Since then they have won three of their last five, with wins over Tennessee, South Carolina, and Kentucky. In their last game, they faced Oklahoma. Vanderbilt had a four-point lead at the end of the first half, but Oklahoma would score 61 points in the second half to win the game 97-67.

Meanwhile, Florida is 18-3 on the year, and 5-3 in conference play. That places them in fifth in the SEC. They started the season 13-0 until a loss to Kentucky. They would then beat Tennessee and Arkansas before a loss to Missouri. They would go on to win three straight, including a Florida win over South Carolina. In their last game, they had their rematch with Tennessee. After a tight first half, in which Tennessee led by just three, they would control the second half. Tennessee would go on to beat Florida 64-44.

Here are the Vanderbilt-Florida College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Vanderbilt-Florida Odds

Vanderbilt: +12.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +610

Florida: -12.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -950

Over: 155.5 (-115)

Under: 155.5 (-105)

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Florida

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Vanderbilt Will Cover The Spread/Win

Vanderbilt is ranked 50th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 47th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 73rd in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Vanderbilt has been solid on offense this year, sitting 28th in the nation in points per game while sitting 89th in effective field goal percentage. They are also 32nd in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio, mainly because they take care of the ball. Vanderbilt is 27th in the nation in turnovers per game this year.

Jason Edwards leads Vanderbilt in scoring this year. He comes into the game with 17.5 points per game while adding 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by AJ Hoggard. Hoggard comes into the game with 10.7 points per game while leading the team with 4.5 assists per game this year. He also adds 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. Finally, Tyler Nickel has 10.2 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and one assist per game.

In the frontcourt, Devin McGlockton leads the way. He leads the team with 7.9 rebounds per game this year, while he also adds 11.4 points per game with one assist, and 1.3 blocks per game this year.

Why Florida Will Cover The Spread/Win

Florida is ranked fifth in KenPom's rankings this year. They are sixth in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting tenth in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Florida has been great on offense this year. They are tenth in the nation in points per game while sitting 77th in effective field goal percentage. Florida also plays at a fast pace. They are eighth in the nation in both field goal attempts and field goals made per game this year.

Walter Clayton Jr. leads the way for Florida. He leads the team in both points and assists per game this year, with 17.4 points per game and 3.8 assists. He also adds 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. Clayton is joined in the backcourt by Alijah Martin. Martin is scoring 15.6 points per game while adding five rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. Finally, Will Richard comes in with 13 points per game, with 4.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and two steals per game.

In the frontcourt, Alex Condon leads the way. He leads the team with eight rebounds per game while adding 10.4 points, 2.3 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game this year.

Final Vanderbilt-Florida Prediction & Pick

While both offensive units in this game are solid, there is a major difference between the two defensive units. Vanderbilt is 131st in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 209th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Florida is 28th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting third in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, Vanderbilt is 79th in the nation in three-point attempts this year, and Florida is fourth in the nation against the three. Finally, Florida is top five in the nation in both offensive and defensive rebounds per game, while Vanderbilt sits outside the top 100 in both. Take Florida in this one.

Final Vanderbilt-Florida Prediction & Pick: Florida -12.5 (-120)