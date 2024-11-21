ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

One team will leave TD Arena without their undefeated record, as Vanderbilt and Nevada enter this game 4-0. Vanderbilt's offense has been rolling through their first four games, but they failed to cover the spread in half of the matchups. Nevada has been flawless, winning all four games and covering each spread. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Vanderbilt-Nevada prediction and pick.

Vanderbilt started its season by running up the score against Maryland-Eastern, winning 102-63. It didn't go as smoothly against Southeastern Missouri, as they won by just nine points, but they bounced back by blowing out Cal in the following game. Jackson State handed Vanderbilt another close game on Saturday, as the score ended just 94-81, with the Commodores as 27-point favorites.

Nevada's season has gone much smoother than Vanderbilt's, but it could be because their expectations weren't as high entering the season. The Wolf Pack haven't been a favorite by as much as the Commodores, which makes covering all four spreads much more straightforward. Nevada opened the season as 10.5-point favorites against Sam Houston State and won by 16. Then, they won by ten against Washington, 30 against Weber State, and 26 against Santa Clara.

Here are the Vanderbilt-Nevada College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Vanderbilt-Nevada Odds

Vanderbilt: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +165

Nevada: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -200

Over: 149 (-110)

Under: 149 (-110)

Why Vanderbilt Will Cover The Spread/Win

Vanderbilt's offense has been one of the best in the nation, averaging 91.5 points per game, which ranks 27th. Their ability to score points makes sense, as they have the fewest turnovers per game in the country and rank 39th in three-pointers attempted per game. The Commodores are averaging 30.5 threes per game. It's a perfect recipe for the Commodores to score many points, especially against some of the weak competition they faced in the first four games.

Why Nevada Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nevada will have something to say about Vanderbilt and their high-powered offense. Inferior opponents also boost Nevada's stats, but they are still 36th in the nation in points allowed per game. They allowed just 61.2 over their first four games. Nevada's offense should also be able to take advantage of Vanderbilt's defense, as they average 81.8 points per game this season compared to Vanderbilt allowing 72.2. The Commodores' defense ranks 212th.

Final Vanderbilt-Nevada Prediction & Pick

In this game, we'll have to figure out whether the Vanderbilt offense or the Nevada defense is more fraudulent after starting the year as one of the top units in the nation. When looking at the spreads, Nevada had more challenging matchups, and they held three of their opponents to 60 or fewer points.

Vanderbilt's offensive numbers are better than reality, thanks to them running the score up against teams like Maryland-Eastern, Southeastern Missouri, and Jackson State. It'll be a much more challenging test against Nevada's defense, and we could see that their offense isn't as good as the current stats would suggest.

Nevada's offense looked good against some of its opponents, but its 63 points against Washington are likely a better representation of how it will finish this season. It'll be difficult for either of these teams to score more than 70 points, which could see the total go under. It'll be a tight-scoring game that is too challenging to pick a side.

Final Vanderbilt-Nevada Prediction & Pick: Under 149 (-110)