Tom Sandoval clarified what he meant with the t-shirt sex comment he made during the explosive Vanderpump Rules reunion episodes. During the show, he referred to Ariana Madix wearing a t-shirt during sex as a turn off, which was generally received as body shaming. Now, he's clarifying what he meant by the comment, per TMZ.

The Vanderpump Rules star set the record straight with some paparazzis on Wednesday. On the show, he'd said: “Yeah, she kept her t-shirt on … it was really hot.”

Tom Sandoval clarified that what he was actually complaining about was Ariana Madix's lack of enthusiasm for sex. He compared her wearing a shirt to someone rushing him through sex in order to meet someone for lunch. People's assumption that he was body shaming Madix was twisted and wrong. It was about the lack of passion.

Although, to Madix's credit, she's making money off of his comment. She's selling a shirt with her face on it and the words: “F*** Me In This T-Shirt” that's selling for $34.99.

This wouldn't be the first time they haven't seen eye to eye publicly, obviously. A while back, Sandoval argued that their relationship wasn't great to begin with, to which Madix disagreed.

“Ariana and I kept our relationship pretty private for many years,” Sandoval explained. “We had issues. I felt like I was her gay BFF. We put on a front when we were filming and I even talked to our showrunner. For us to be having these issues and keeping it from people, I just didn't think it was fair to the rest of the cast.”

Ariana Madix disagreed. “I feel like I always showed everything, from my point of view. He's framing it now as something else. Because he has to, he's desperate.”