On the new reality TV show Stars on Mars, Tom Schwartz weighed in on the Scandoval that rocked the nation. Schwartz, who rose to fame through Vanderpump Rules, was Tom Sandoval's co star and business partner on the show. Because the two of them were close, he's caught wind of some of the hate. Now he's sharing his point of view.

Schwartz shared that he wanted to distance himself from Sandoval, seeing as being close to him hasn't done him much good as of late. According to TMZ, Schwartz has a plethora of ways to explain the craziness of the Scandoval. And he's only said a bit on the trailer for the show. On Monday's episode he'll say even more about the ordeal from his point of view.

What we already know about the Scandoval is this: Sandoval cheated on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with fellow Vanderpump Rules co star Raquel Leviss. Madix discovered the infidelity via his phone when he left an explicit photo of him and Leviss out in the open. Since the reveal, Sandoval has taken a lot of heat, and it's clearly leaked over to his friends as well.

Stars on Mars is a reality TV show hosted by William Shatner. The show stars a group of celebrities like, Lance Armstrong, Marshawn Lynch, Richard Sherman, Ariel Winter, Porsha Williams, Adam Rippon, Ronda Rousey, and others. They group them all together in a space simulation room to live, eat, and work together and against each other.

See Tom Schwartz on Stars on Mars tonight at 8 pm on Fox.