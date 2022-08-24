Vanessa Bryant’s final demand as Kobe Bryant crash photos trial ends

When Vanessa Bryant and co-plaintiff Chris Chester filed an invasion of privacy lawsuit for the Kobe Bryant crash photos leak, they were reportedly seeking tens of millions in damages from the LA County Sheriff’s and Fire departments.

Now in their closing statements on Tuesday, people finally got a clear figure of what Bryant and Chester are seeking in their lawsuit.

As People reported, Chester’s lawyer has asked the defendants to pay a total of $75 million in damages. It is said to be for both the Bryant and Chester families, though Vanessa’s lawyer didn’t mention their own figures.

“I’m not going to start this fight, but I’m going to finish it,” Chester’s attorney, Jerry Jackson, explained. “And they did it cruelly,” he added. “They did it inhumanely and then they laughed about it, lied about it, and tried to cover it up. They couldn’t keep their stories straight.”

It has been a painful journey for Vanessa Bryant and all the victims of the tragedy, with the widow of the Los Angeles Lakers star unable to hold back her emotions during the trial. She was in tears as her lawyer described how an LA County Sheriff’s deputy allegedly showed the Kobe Bryant crash photos to random strangers.

In her testimony, Vanessa also revealed that she felt “blindsided, devastated, hurt and betrayed” by the photo leak from the people supposed to protect them in the first place. The Bryant matriarch also shared her fear of the photos spreading on social media.

“I don’t ever want to see these photographs. I want to remember my husband and my daughter the way they were,” Bryant shared.

It remains to be seen how the trial will turn out, but a decision should be made soon after the closing arguments were made.