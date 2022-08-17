Vanessa Bryant gets apology from top cop during trial over lies told about Kobe Bryant crash photos

Kobe Bryant’s untimely death has once again popped up in the news. The trial between Vanessa Bryant and Los Angeles County is currently underway, with Bryant suing the county for invasion of privacy and negligence in their handling of her husband’s shocking death from a helicopter crash.

One of the primary reasons for Bryant’s suit is that pictures were taken of Kobe and the other deceased members of the crash by first responders who arrived at the scene. The photos were shared improperly among members of the county, leading Bryant to file a lawsuit after the dust surrounding her husband’s death had settled.

As the trial continues on, Vanessa Bryant received something she hadn’t gotten to this point: an apology. One of the police officers who was called to the stand as a witness offered Bryant an apology for the situation and how it played out, which nobody had done during or before the trial.

Chief Jorge Valdez gave his “utmost condolences” to Bryant and Chester after Chester’s lawyer, Jerry Jackson, asked him about telling a reporter in a February 2020 email that because of “insensitive intentions” to publish an article about the photos, the sheriff’s department was “obligated to personally contact the family members and advise them of the details surrounding your allegations.” – Meghann Cuniff, Law & Crime

The trial has been ugly at times for both parties, so it was interesting to see an apology offered midway through it. Bryant’s death has certainly impacted many people around the world, and it will be worth following the rest of this trial to see if there are any repercussions for the poor handling of his death by Los Angeles County.