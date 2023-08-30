Vanessa Lachey is getting real about the tough times in her marriage to Nick Lachey. The actress who is known for her role in NCIS: Hawaii broke down in tears explaining the sacrifices she has made in their marriage.

“Nick and I have been together for 16 years and we know each other — married for 11 — but it's so funny that for some reason we don't learn more about each other until we're in, like, a therapy session,” she explained on sixth episode of ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On' season 2 which she hosts with Nick. “And the reason why I'm choking up is because I've had to get through so much s— to be the best woman for him.”

“Every single issue we had, every issue I brought up — to find that person, that I can trust and that can carry me through is what made us unstoppable,” she said adding, “It's really beautiful.”

She concluded: “And if they don't, which I've had other guys who have done that — they're not the guy I married.”

Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey got married in 2011 and have three children together: Camden, 10, Brooklyn, 8, and Phoenix, 6.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On premiered on August 23. However the show is just one popular love reality series that couple hosts together. The couple also hosts Love is Blind which also airs on the popular streamer.

The two suffered a lot of backlash from ‘Love is Blind' which concluded its fourth season in April. The fifth season premieres on Sept. 22 and there is no word if there has been any changes to the hosts.