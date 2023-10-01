The contentious clash between Tottenham and Liverpool didn't just fuel debates on the pitch and ignited a social media feud between Argentina's international teammates Alexis Mac Allister and Cristian Romero. The disagreement played out on Instagram following Tottenham's 2-1 victory, marred by refereeing and VAR decisions that left Liverpool with nine men and a disallowed goal.

Tottenham secured the win, with Liverpool's Joel Matip scoring a late own goal. The dismissals of Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota compounded the Reds' frustrations. PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) later apologized, acknowledging a “significant human error” in ruling out Luis Diaz's goal for offside.

Romero took to Instagram to praise his team's spirit, writing, “This team has great spirit, great heart. always like this, all together.” In response, Mac Allister suggested that Tottenham had the assistance of the officials, commenting, “Normal when you have 12 players.”

Romero fired back with a simple, “Cry at home.”

During the heated match, Mac Allister and Romero, part of Argentina's World Cup-winning squad, found themselves on opposing sides. Romero played the entire game, contributing to Tottenham's victory, while Mac Allister was on the field for 80 minutes.

PGMOL's statement regarding the disallowed goal reads, “PGMOL acknowledges a significant human error occurred during the first half of Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool.” They admitted that the goal should have been awarded through VAR intervention but wasn't due to the VAR official believing the on-field decision favored Diaz.

The social media exchange between Mac Allister and Romero underscores the passion and intensity of football, where players' allegiances to their club teams can lead to friendly rivalries with their national teammates. It also highlights the ongoing debates surrounding VAR and the need for consistency and accuracy in officiating decisions.