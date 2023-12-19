Vasyl Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr. is being finalized for April 2024 for the vacant IBF lightweight title in Australia.

The boxing community is abuzz with the news that George Kambosos Jr. is “close to a deal” to face Vasiliy Lomachenko in Australia for the vacant IBF lightweight title. This high-stakes showdown is slated to take place in April 2024, and it has all the makings of a classic encounter. The Ring reported that the fight is “close to a deal,” while Boxing News 24 confirmed that Top Rank promoter Bob Arum is working on finalizing the bout for that month. The potential matchup has been a topic of discussion for some time, with rumors circulating as early as November 2023.

For both Lomachenko and Kambosos Jr., this fight represents a shot at redemption. Having both suffered setbacks in their careers, they now have the opportunity to regain a portion of the lightweight title and reaffirm their positions as elite fighters in the division. Lomachenko, a former unified lightweight world champion, will be looking to bounce back from his loss to Devin Haney, while Kambosos Jr. aims to solidify his status as a dominant force in the lightweight division after his majority decision victory against Maxi Hughes.

The path to this highly anticipated bout has been marked by speculation and anticipation. The boxing world was abuzz with the news that the fight was in the works, and now, as the details are being finalized, fans and pundits alike are eagerly awaiting the official announcement. The prospect of two elite fighters going head-to-head for the vacant IBF lightweight title has captured the imagination of the global boxing community.

With the vacant IBF lightweight title on the line, the stakes are incredibly high for both fighters. For Lomachenko, a victory would not only see him reclaim a portion of the lightweight title but also propel him back into the conversation as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. On the other hand, Kambosos Jr. has the opportunity to further solidify his place at the top of the division and etch his name in the annals of boxing history with a win over a legendary fighter like Lomachenko.

The decision to stage the fight in Australia adds an extra layer of intrigue to the matchup. With both fighters boasting a strong international following, the bout is set to capture the attention of fans across the globe. The prospect of Lomachenko, a boxing icon, facing off against Kambosos Jr., a rising star in the sport, on Australian soil has generated immense interest and is expected to draw a significant audience.

