It is the start of VCT Americas league and here’s everything you need to know about the Americas leg of the VALORANT Champions Tour 2023. 

After the conclusion of  VCT LOCK//IN Sao Paulo tournament, the 30 participants now focus their goals to the 3 major regional leagues. Each regional league consists of 10 teams that would compete for spots in VCT Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions. There will be three spots waiting for the Americas League so every game will really count from this point onwards. Another slot is awarded for EMEA in the Masters leg as Fnatic won the Lock In tournament.

The VCT Americas league will be held at the Riot Games Arena, in Los Angeles where the top 10 teams from North America, LATAM and Brazil will face in the first season of the tournament starting on April 1.
 

Teams and Players

TeamPlayers
100 ThievesAsuna, bang, stellar, Derrek, Cryocells
Cloud9leaf, Xeppaa, Zellsis, jakee, runi, qpert
Evil GeniusesC0M, Boostio, jawgemo, BcJ, Ethan, Reformed, Apotheon
FURIAqck, mwzera mazin, dgzin, Khalil, kon4n
KRÜNagZ, Daveeys, Melser, axeddy, Klaus, keznit
LeviatánkiNgg, Tacolilla, Shyy, Nozwerr, Mazino
LOUDaspas, Saadhak, Less, cauanzin, tuyz
MIBRjzz, frz, heat, Murizz, rglm, txozin
NRGs0m, FNS, crashies, victor, ardiis
SentinelsTenZ, zekken, Sacy, paNcada, dephh, Marved

Format and Schedule

VCT Americas League will have 3 legs, namely Regular Season, Playoffs, and Last Chance Qualifier on their road to VCT Masters and Champions. The tournament will start on April 1 with the Regular Season having 10 teams battle in a single round-robin stage, with all matches having a best-of-three series. These will be played on Saturdays to Mondays, with the exception of the super week (Thursday through Tuesday) and the final week (Thursday through Saturday). Six of the 10 will only qualify for the double-elimination playoffs and the Top 3 will qualify for VCT Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023. Again, EMEA will have a 4th spot for Masters for winning the kick off tournament. There will also be a last-chance qualifier in July to secure a spot at the Valorant Champions.

Below is the entire schedule for each stage:

  • Regular Season: April 1-May 20
  • Playoffs: May 23 – May 28
  • Last Chance Qualifier: July 15 – July 23

Regular season (April 1 — May 20)

Week 1 Schedule (April 1 — April 3)

DayMatchPTETGMT
April 1Sentinels vs 100 Thieves12 PM3 PM8 PM
KRÜ vs FURIA3 PM6 PM11 PM
April 2LOUD vs MIBR12 PM3 PM8 PM
EG vs Cloud93 PM6 PM11 PM
April 3Leviatán vs NRG12 PM3 PM8 PM

Week 2 Schedule (April 8 — 10)

DayMatchPTETGMT
April 8Cloud9 vs LOUD12 PM3 PM8 PM
Leviatán vs FURIA3 PM6 PM11 PM
April 9NRG vs Sentinels12 PM3 PM8 PM
MIBR vs KRÜ3 PM6 PM11 PM
April 10EG vs 100 Thieves12 PM3 PM8 PM

Week 3 Schedule (April 15 — 17)

DayMatchPTETGMT
April 15Cloud9 vs 100 Thieves12 PM3 PM8 PM
NRG vs MIBR3 PM6 PM11 PM
April 16Leviatán vs Sentinels12 PM3 PM8 PM
EG vs KRÜ3 PM6 PM11 PM
April 17LOUD vs FURIA12 PM3 PM8 PM
Super Week Schedule (April 22 — 25)

DayMatchPTETGMT
April 22KRÜ vs 100 Thieves12 PM3 PM8 PM
EG vs FURIA3 PM6 PM11 PM
April 23NRG vs Cloud912 PM3 PM8 PM
MIBR vs Sentinels3 PM6 PM11 PM
April 24Leviatán vs 100 Thieves12 PM3 PM8 PM
EG vs LOUD3 PM6 PM11 PM
April 25Cloud9 vs FURIA12 PM3 PM8 PM
NRG vs KRÜ3 PM6 PM11 PM

Week 5 Schedule (April 29 — May 1)

DayMatchPTETGMT
April 29NRG vs 100 Thieves12 PM3 PM8 PM
MIBR vs FURIA3 PM6 PM11 PM
April 30Cloud9 vs Sentinels12 PM3 PM8 PM
Leviatán vs EG3 PM6 PM11 PM
May 1LOUD vs KRÜ12 PM3 PM8 PM

Week 6 Schedule (May 6 — 8)

DayMatchPTETGMT
May 6EG vs Sentinels12 PM3 PM8 PM
Cloud9 vs MIBR3 PM6 PM11 PM
May 7LOUD vs 100 Thieves12 PM3 PM8 PM
Leviatán vs KRÜ3 PM6 PM11 PM
May 8NRG vs FURIA12 PM3 PM8 PM

Week 7 Schedule (May 13 — 15)

DayMatchPTETGMT
May 13FURIA vs 100 Thieves12 PM3 PM8 PM
EG vs MIBR3 PM6 PM11 PM
May 14KRÜ vs Sentinels12 PM3 PM8 PM
NRG vs LOUD3 PM6 PM11 PM
May 15Leviatán vs Cloud912 PM3 PM8 PM

Week 8 Schedule (May 18 — 20)

DayMatchPTETGMT
May 18Sentinels vs FURIA12 PM3 PM8 PM
NRG vs EG3 PM6 PM11 PM
May 19Cloud9 vs KRÜ12 PM3 PM8 PM
Leviatán vs LOUD3 PM6 PM11 PM
May 20MIBR vs 100 Thieves12 PM3 PM8 PM

Standings

PlacementTeamRecord
100 Thieves
Cloud9
Evil Geniuses
FURIA
KRÜ
Leviatán
LOUD
MIBR
NRG
Sentinels

Streams

There are a lot of platforms for covering the entire tournament for fans around to world to support. Here is a list of all the Valorant Americas League channels:

English:

Portuguese:

Spanish:

Of course there will be content creators that will be invited to also cover the tournament for fans to enjoy the league with their favorite streamer.

