It is the start of VCT Americas league and here’s everything you need to know about the Americas leg of the VALORANT Champions Tour 2023.
After the conclusion of VCT LOCK//IN Sao Paulo tournament, the 30 participants now focus their goals to the 3 major regional leagues. Each regional league consists of 10 teams that would compete for spots in VCT Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions. There will be three spots waiting for the Americas League so every game will really count from this point onwards. Another slot is awarded for EMEA in the Masters leg as Fnatic won the Lock In tournament.
Teams and Players
|Team
|Players
|100 Thieves
|Asuna, bang, stellar, Derrek, Cryocells
|Cloud9
|leaf, Xeppaa, Zellsis, jakee, runi, qpert
|Evil Geniuses
|C0M, Boostio, jawgemo, BcJ, Ethan, Reformed, Apotheon
|FURIA
|qck, mwzera mazin, dgzin, Khalil, kon4n
|KRÜ
|NagZ, Daveeys, Melser, axeddy, Klaus, keznit
|Leviatán
|kiNgg, Tacolilla, Shyy, Nozwerr, Mazino
|LOUD
|aspas, Saadhak, Less, cauanzin, tuyz
|MIBR
|jzz, frz, heat, Murizz, rglm, txozin
|NRG
|s0m, FNS, crashies, victor, ardiis
|Sentinels
|TenZ, zekken, Sacy, paNcada, dephh, Marved
Format and Schedule
VCT Americas League will have 3 legs, namely Regular Season, Playoffs, and Last Chance Qualifier on their road to VCT Masters and Champions. The tournament will start on April 1 with the Regular Season having 10 teams battle in a single round-robin stage, with all matches having a best-of-three series. These will be played on Saturdays to Mondays, with the exception of the super week (Thursday through Tuesday) and the final week (Thursday through Saturday). Six of the 10 will only qualify for the double-elimination playoffs and the Top 3 will qualify for VCT Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023. Again, EMEA will have a 4th spot for Masters for winning the kick off tournament. There will also be a last-chance qualifier in July to secure a spot at the Valorant Champions.
Below is the entire schedule for each stage:
- Regular Season: April 1-May 20
- Playoffs: May 23 – May 28
- Last Chance Qualifier: July 15 – July 23
Regular season (April 1 — May 20)
Week 1 Schedule (April 1 — April 3)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|April 1
|Sentinels vs 100 Thieves
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|KRÜ vs FURIA
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
|April 2
|LOUD vs MIBR
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|EG vs Cloud9
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
|April 3
|Leviatán vs NRG
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
Week 2 Schedule (April 8 — 10)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|April 8
|Cloud9 vs LOUD
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Leviatán vs FURIA
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
|April 9
|NRG vs Sentinels
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|MIBR vs KRÜ
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
|April 10
|EG vs 100 Thieves
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
Week 3 Schedule (April 15 — 17)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|April 15
|Cloud9 vs 100 Thieves
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|NRG vs MIBR
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
|April 16
|Leviatán vs Sentinels
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|EG vs KRÜ
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
|April 17
|LOUD vs FURIA
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
Super Week Schedule (April 22 — 25)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|April 22
|KRÜ vs 100 Thieves
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|EG vs FURIA
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
|April 23
|NRG vs Cloud9
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|MIBR vs Sentinels
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
|April 24
|Leviatán vs 100 Thieves
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|EG vs LOUD
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
|April 25
|Cloud9 vs FURIA
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|NRG vs KRÜ
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
Week 5 Schedule (April 29 — May 1)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|April 29
|NRG vs 100 Thieves
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|MIBR vs FURIA
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
|April 30
|Cloud9 vs Sentinels
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Leviatán vs EG
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
|May 1
|LOUD vs KRÜ
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
Week 6 Schedule (May 6 — 8)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|May 6
|EG vs Sentinels
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Cloud9 vs MIBR
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
|May 7
|LOUD vs 100 Thieves
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Leviatán vs KRÜ
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
|May 8
|NRG vs FURIA
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
Week 7 Schedule (May 13 — 15)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|May 13
|FURIA vs 100 Thieves
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|EG vs MIBR
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
|May 14
|KRÜ vs Sentinels
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|NRG vs LOUD
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
|May 15
|Leviatán vs Cloud9
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
Week 8 Schedule (May 18 — 20)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|May 18
|Sentinels vs FURIA
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|NRG vs EG
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
|May 19
|Cloud9 vs KRÜ
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Leviatán vs LOUD
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
|May 20
|MIBR vs 100 Thieves
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
Standings
|Placement
|Team
|Record
|–
|100 Thieves
|–
|–
|Cloud9
|–
|–
|Evil Geniuses
|–
|–
|FURIA
|–
|–
|KRÜ
|–
|–
|Leviatán
|–
|–
|LOUD
|–
|–
|MIBR
|–
|–
|NRG
|–
|–
|Sentinels
|–
Streams
There are a lot of platforms for covering the entire tournament for fans around to world to support. Here is a list of all the Valorant Americas League channels:
English:
Portuguese:
Spanish:
Of course there will be content creators that will be invited to also cover the tournament for fans to enjoy the league with their favorite streamer.
For more gaming news from us, check out our Gaming frontpage.