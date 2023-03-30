It is the start of VCT Americas league and here’s everything you need to know about the Americas leg of the VALORANT Champions Tour 2023.

After the conclusion of VCT LOCK//IN Sao Paulo tournament, the 30 participants now focus their goals to the 3 major regional leagues. Each regional league consists of 10 teams that would compete for spots in VCT Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions. There will be three spots waiting for the Americas League so every game will really count from this point onwards. Another slot is awarded for EMEA in the Masters leg as Fnatic won the Lock In tournament.

The VCT Americas league will be held at the Riot Games Arena, in Los Angeles where the top 10 teams from North America, LATAM and Brazil will face in the first season of the tournament starting on April 1.

Teams and Players Team Players 100 Thieves Asuna, bang, stellar, Derrek, Cryocells Cloud9 leaf, Xeppaa, Zellsis, jakee, runi, qpert Evil Geniuses C0M, Boostio, jawgemo, BcJ, Ethan, Reformed, Apotheon FURIA qck, mwzera mazin, dgzin, Khalil, kon4n KRÜ NagZ, Daveeys, Melser, axeddy, Klaus, keznit Leviatán kiNgg, Tacolilla, Shyy, Nozwerr, Mazino LOUD aspas, Saadhak, Less, cauanzin, tuyz MIBR jzz, frz, heat, Murizz, rglm, txozin NRG s0m, FNS, crashies, victor, ardiis Sentinels TenZ, zekken, Sacy, paNcada, dephh, Marved Format and Schedule VCT Americas League will have 3 legs, namely Regular Season, Playoffs, and Last Chance Qualifier on their road to VCT Masters and Champions. The tournament will start on April 1 with the Regular Season having 10 teams battle in a single round-robin stage, with all matches having a best-of-three series. These will be played on Saturdays to Mondays, with the exception of the super week (Thursday through Tuesday) and the final week (Thursday through Saturday). Six of the 10 will only qualify for the double-elimination playoffs and the Top 3 will qualify for VCT Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023. Again, EMEA will have a 4th spot for Masters for winning the kick off tournament. There will also be a last-chance qualifier in July to secure a spot at the Valorant Champions. Below is the entire schedule for each stage: Regular Season: April 1-May 20

Playoffs: May 23 – May 28

Last Chance Qualifier: July 15 – July 23

Regular season (April 1 — May 20)

Week 1 Schedule (April 1 — April 3)

Day Match PT ET GMT April 1 Sentinels vs 100 Thieves 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM KRÜ vs FURIA 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM April 2 LOUD vs MIBR 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM EG vs Cloud9 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM April 3 Leviatán vs NRG 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM

Week 2 Schedule (April 8 — 10)

Day Match PT ET GMT April 8 Cloud9 vs LOUD 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Leviatán vs FURIA 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM April 9 NRG vs Sentinels 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM MIBR vs KRÜ 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM April 10 EG vs 100 Thieves 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM

Week 3 Schedule (April 15 — 17)

Day Match PT ET GMT April 15 Cloud9 vs 100 Thieves 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM NRG vs MIBR 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM April 16 Leviatán vs Sentinels 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM EG vs KRÜ 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM April 17 LOUD vs FURIA 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM

Super Week Schedule (April 22 — 25)

Day Match PT ET GMT April 22 KRÜ vs 100 Thieves 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM EG vs FURIA 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM April 23 NRG vs Cloud9 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM MIBR vs Sentinels 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM April 24 Leviatán vs 100 Thieves 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM EG vs LOUD 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM April 25 Cloud9 vs FURIA 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM NRG vs KRÜ 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM

Week 5 Schedule (April 29 — May 1)

Day Match PT ET GMT April 29 NRG vs 100 Thieves 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM MIBR vs FURIA 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM April 30 Cloud9 vs Sentinels 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Leviatán vs EG 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM May 1 LOUD vs KRÜ 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM

Week 6 Schedule (May 6 — 8)

Day Match PT ET GMT May 6 EG vs Sentinels 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Cloud9 vs MIBR 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM May 7 LOUD vs 100 Thieves 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Leviatán vs KRÜ 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM May 8 NRG vs FURIA 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM

Week 7 Schedule (May 13 — 15)

Day Match PT ET GMT May 13 FURIA vs 100 Thieves 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM EG vs MIBR 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM May 14 KRÜ vs Sentinels 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM NRG vs LOUD 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM May 15 Leviatán vs Cloud9 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM

Week 8 Schedule (May 18 — 20)

Day Match PT ET GMT May 18 Sentinels vs FURIA 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM NRG vs EG 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM May 19 Cloud9 vs KRÜ 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Leviatán vs LOUD 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM May 20 MIBR vs 100 Thieves 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM

Standings