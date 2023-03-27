It is the start of VCT Pacific league and here’s everything you need to know about the Pacific leg of the Valorant Champions Tour 2023.
After the conclusion of VCT LOCK//IN Sao Paulo tournament, the 30 participants now focus their goals to the 3 major regional leagues. Each regional league consists of 10 teams that would compete for spots in VCT Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions. There will be three spots waiting for the Pacific League so every game will really count from this point onwards.
Here are the participants of the VCT Pacific league and their entire registered roster.
Teams and Players
|Team
|Players
|Detonation FocusMe
|takej, Reita, xnfri, Anthem, Suggest, Seoldam
|DRX
|stax, Rb, Zest, BuZz, MaKo, Foxy9
|Gen.G Esports
|Meteor, k1Ng, TS, eKo, Sylvan, GodDead
|Global Esports
|SkRossi, AYRIN, t3xture, Monyet, Bazzi WRONSKI, Lightningfast, skillZ
|Paper Rex
|mindfreak, f0rsaken, Benkai, d4v41, Jinggg, something, CigaretteS
|Rex Regum Qeon
|Emman, EJAY, Tehbotol, fl1pzjder, Lmemore, 2ge
|T1
|xeta, Munchkin, ban, Sayaplayer, Carpe, iNTRO
|Talon Esports
|Crws, foxz, sushiboys, garnetS, JitboyS, Patiphan
|Team Secret
|JessieVash, DubsteP, BORKUM, Jremy, invy, lenne
|ZETA Division
|Laz, crow, Dep, SugarZ3ro, TENNN, barce
Format and Schedule
VCT Pacific League will have 3 legs, namely Regular Season, Playoffs, and Last Chance Qualifier on their road to VCT Masters and Champions. The tournament will start on March 25 with the Regular Season having 10 teams battle in a single round-robin stage, with all matches having a best-of-three series. These will be played on Saturdays to Mondays, except for the final super week having a schedule of Friday until Tuesday. Six of the 10 will only qualify for the double-elimination playoffs and the Top 3 will qualify for VCT Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023. There will also be a last-chance qualifier in July to secure a spot at the Valorant Champions.
Below is the entire schedule for each stage:
- Regular Season: March 25 – May 16
- Playoffs: May 19 – 28
- Last Chance Qualifier: July 18 – 23
Regular Season (March 25 — May 16)
Week 1 Schedule (March 25 — 27)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|March 25
|ZETA DIVISION 0-2 DRX
|2 AM
|5 AM
|9 AM
|T1 2-1 Global Esports
|5 AM
|8 AM
|12 PM
|March 26
|Paper Rex 2-0 Detonation FocusMe
|2 AM
|5 AM
|9 AM
|Team Secret 2-1 Talon
|5 AM
|8 AM
|12 PM
|March 27
|RRQ 0-2 Gen.G
|2 AM
|5 AM
|10 AM
Week 2 Schedule (April 1 — 3)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|April 1
|ZETA DIVISION vs. RRQ
|2 AM
|5 AM
|10 AM
|Talon vs. T1
|5 AM
|8 AM
|1 PM
|April 2
|Team Secret vs. Paper Rex
|2 AM
|5 AM
|10 AM
|Gen.G vs. Detonation FocusMe
|5 AM
|8 AM
|1 PM
|April 3
|Global Esports vs. DRX
|2 AM
|5 AM
|10 AM
Week 3 Schedule (April 8 — 10)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|April 8
|RRQ vs. Detonation FocusMe
|2 AM
|5 AM
|9 AM
|T1 vs. Paper Rex
|5 AM
|8 AM
|12 PM
|April 9
|ZETA DIVISION vs. Global Esports
|2 AM
|5 AM
|9 AM
|Talon vs. DRX
|5 AM
|8 AM
|12 PM
|April 10
|Team Secret vs. Gen.G
|2 AM
|5 AM
|9 AM
Week 4 Schedule (April 15 — 17)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|April 15
|Paper Rex vs. DRX
|2 AM
|5 AM
|9 AM
|Team Secret vs. RRQ
|5 AM
|8 AM
|12 PM
|April 16
|T1 vs. Gen.G
|2 AM
|5 AM
|9 AM
|ZETA DIVISION vs. Detonation FocusMe
|5 AM
|8 AM
|12 PM
|April 17
|Talon vs. Global Esports
|2 AM
|5 AM
|9 AM
Week 5 Schedule (April 22 — 24)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|April 22
|Paper Rex vs. Global Esports
|2 AM
|5 AM
|9 AM
|Gen.G vs. DRX
|5 AM
|8 AM
|12 PM
|April 23
|T1 vs. RRQ
|2 AM
|5 AM
|9 AM
|Team Secret vs. Detonation FocusMe
|5 AM
|8 AM
|12 PM
|April 24
|ZETA DIVISION vs. Talon
|2 AM
|5 AM
|9 AM
Week 6 Schedule (April 29 — May 1)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|April 29
|T1 vs. Detonation FocusMe
|2 AM
|5 AM
|9 AM
|ZETA DIVISON vs. Team Secret
|5 AM
|8 AM
|12 PM
|April 30
|Global Esports vs. Gen.G
|2 AM
|5 AM
|9 AM
|RRQ vs. DRX
|5 AM
|8 AM
|12 PM
|May 1
|Talon vs. Paper Rex
|2 AM
|5 AM
|9 AM
Week 7 Schedule (May 6 — 8)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|May 6
|Talon vs. Gen.G
|2 AM
|5 AM
|9 AM
|ZETA DIVISION vs. Paper Rex
|5 AM
|8 AM
|12 PM
|May 7
|RRQ vs. Global Esports
|2 AM
|5 AM
|9 AM
|Team Secret vs. T1
|5 AM
|8 AM
|12 PM
|May 8
|DRX vs. Detonation FocusMe
|2 AM
|5 AM
|9 AM
Week 8 Schedule (May 12 — 16)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|May 12
|Paper Rex. Gen.G
|2 AM
|5 AM
|9 AM
|ZETA DIVISION vs. T1
|5 AM
|8 AM
|12 PM
|May 13
|Team Secret vs. DRX
|2 AM
|5 AM
|9 AM
|Global Esports vs. Detonation FocusMe
|5 AM
|8 AM
|12 PM
|May 14
|Talon vs. RRQ
|2 AM
|5 AM
|9 AM
|ZETA DIVISION vs. Gen.G
|5 AM
|8 AM
|12 PM
|May 15
|T1 vs. DRX
|2 AM
|5 AM
|9 AM
|Team Secret vs. Global Esports
|5 AM
|8 AM
|12 PM
|May 16
|Talon vs. Detonation FocusMe
|2 AM
|5 AM
|9 AM
|RRQ vs. Paper Rex
|5 AM
|8 AM
|12 PM
Standings
|Placement
|Team
|Record
|1
|DRX
|1-0
|2
|Gen.G
|1-0
|3
|Paper Rex
|1-0
|4
|T1
|1-0
|5
|Team Secret
|1-0
|6
|Global Esports
|0-1
|7
|Talon Esports
|0-1
|8
|Detonation FocusMe
|0-1
|9
|Rex Regum Qeon
|0-1
|10
|ZETA DIVISION
|0-1
Streams
There are a lot of platforms for covering the entire tournament for fans around to world to support. Here is a list of all the Valorant Pacific League channels:
English:
Filipino:
Indonesian:
Japanese:
Korean:
Thai:
Of course there will be content creators that will be invited to also cover the tournament for fans to enjoy the league with their favorite streamer.
