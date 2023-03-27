It is the start of VCT Pacific league and here’s everything you need to know about the Pacific leg of the Valorant Champions Tour 2023.

After the conclusion of VCT LOCK//IN Sao Paulo tournament, the 30 participants now focus their goals to the 3 major regional leagues. Each regional league consists of 10 teams that would compete for spots in VCT Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions. There will be three spots waiting for the Pacific League so every game will really count from this point onwards.

The VCT Pacific league will be held in Seoul, South Korea where the top 10 teams from all over the pacific will face in the first season of the tournament starting on March 25

Here are the participants of the VCT Pacific league and their entire registered roster.

Teams and Players

Team Players Detonation FocusMe takej, Reita, xnfri, Anthem, Suggest, Seoldam DRX stax, Rb, Zest, BuZz, MaKo, Foxy9 Gen.G Esports Meteor, k1Ng, TS, eKo, Sylvan, GodDead Global Esports SkRossi, AYRIN, t3xture, Monyet, Bazzi WRONSKI, Lightningfast, skillZ Paper Rex mindfreak, f0rsaken, Benkai, d4v41, Jinggg, something, CigaretteS Rex Regum Qeon Emman, EJAY, Tehbotol, fl1pzjder, Lmemore, 2ge T1 xeta, Munchkin, ban, Sayaplayer, Carpe, iNTRO Talon Esports Crws, foxz, sushiboys, garnetS, JitboyS, Patiphan Team Secret JessieVash, DubsteP, BORKUM, Jremy, invy, lenne ZETA Division Laz, crow, Dep, SugarZ3ro, TENNN, barce

Format and Schedule

VCT Pacific League will have 3 legs, namely Regular Season, Playoffs, and Last Chance Qualifier on their road to VCT Masters and Champions. The tournament will start on March 25 with the Regular Season having 10 teams battle in a single round-robin stage, with all matches having a best-of-three series. These will be played on Saturdays to Mondays, except for the final super week having a schedule of Friday until Tuesday. Six of the 10 will only qualify for the double-elimination playoffs and the Top 3 will qualify for VCT Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023. There will also be a last-chance qualifier in July to secure a spot at the Valorant Champions.

Below is the entire schedule for each stage:

Regular Season: March 25 – May 16

Playoffs: May 19 – 28

Last Chance Qualifier: July 18 – 23

Regular Season (March 25 — May 16)

Week 1 Schedule (March 25 — 27)

Day Match PT ET GMT March 25 ZETA DIVISION 0-2 DRX 2 AM 5 AM 9 AM T1 2-1 Global Esports 5 AM 8 AM 12 PM March 26 Paper Rex 2-0 Detonation FocusMe 2 AM 5 AM 9 AM Team Secret 2-1 Talon 5 AM 8 AM 12 PM March 27 RRQ 0-2 Gen.G 2 AM 5 AM 10 AM

Week 2 Schedule (April 1 — 3)

Day Match PT ET GMT April 1 ZETA DIVISION vs. RRQ 2 AM 5 AM 10 AM Talon vs. T1 5 AM 8 AM 1 PM April 2 Team Secret vs. Paper Rex 2 AM 5 AM 10 AM Gen.G vs. Detonation FocusMe 5 AM 8 AM 1 PM April 3 Global Esports vs. DRX 2 AM 5 AM 10 AM

Week 3 Schedule (April 8 — 10)

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Day Match PT ET GMT April 8 RRQ vs. Detonation FocusMe 2 AM 5 AM 9 AM T1 vs. Paper Rex 5 AM 8 AM 12 PM April 9 ZETA DIVISION vs. Global Esports 2 AM 5 AM 9 AM Talon vs. DRX 5 AM 8 AM 12 PM April 10 Team Secret vs. Gen.G 2 AM 5 AM 9 AM

Week 4 Schedule (April 15 — 17)

Day Match PT ET GMT April 15 Paper Rex vs. DRX 2 AM 5 AM 9 AM Team Secret vs. RRQ 5 AM 8 AM 12 PM April 16 T1 vs. Gen.G 2 AM 5 AM 9 AM ZETA DIVISION vs. Detonation FocusMe 5 AM 8 AM 12 PM April 17 Talon vs. Global Esports 2 AM 5 AM 9 AM

Week 5 Schedule (April 22 — 24)

Day Match PT ET GMT April 22 Paper Rex vs. Global Esports 2 AM 5 AM 9 AM Gen.G vs. DRX 5 AM 8 AM 12 PM April 23 T1 vs. RRQ 2 AM 5 AM 9 AM Team Secret vs. Detonation FocusMe 5 AM 8 AM 12 PM April 24 ZETA DIVISION vs. Talon 2 AM 5 AM 9 AM

Week 6 Schedule (April 29 — May 1)

Day Match PT ET GMT April 29 T1 vs. Detonation FocusMe 2 AM 5 AM 9 AM ZETA DIVISON vs. Team Secret 5 AM 8 AM 12 PM April 30 Global Esports vs. Gen.G 2 AM 5 AM 9 AM RRQ vs. DRX 5 AM 8 AM 12 PM May 1 Talon vs. Paper Rex 2 AM 5 AM 9 AM

Week 7 Schedule (May 6 — 8)

Day Match PT ET GMT May 6 Talon vs. Gen.G 2 AM 5 AM 9 AM ZETA DIVISION vs. Paper Rex 5 AM 8 AM 12 PM May 7 RRQ vs. Global Esports 2 AM 5 AM 9 AM Team Secret vs. T1 5 AM 8 AM 12 PM May 8 DRX vs. Detonation FocusMe 2 AM 5 AM 9 AM

Week 8 Schedule (May 12 — 16)

Day Match PT ET GMT May 12 Paper Rex. Gen.G 2 AM 5 AM 9 AM ZETA DIVISION vs. T1 5 AM 8 AM 12 PM May 13 Team Secret vs. DRX 2 AM 5 AM 9 AM Global Esports vs. Detonation FocusMe 5 AM 8 AM 12 PM May 14 Talon vs. RRQ 2 AM 5 AM 9 AM ZETA DIVISION vs. Gen.G 5 AM 8 AM 12 PM May 15 T1 vs. DRX 2 AM 5 AM 9 AM Team Secret vs. Global Esports 5 AM 8 AM 12 PM May 16 Talon vs. Detonation FocusMe 2 AM 5 AM 9 AM RRQ vs. Paper Rex 5 AM 8 AM 12 PM

Standings