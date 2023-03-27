It is the start of VCT Pacific league and here’s everything you need to know about the Pacific leg of the Valorant Champions Tour 2023.

After the conclusion of  VCT LOCK//IN Sao Paulo tournament, the 30 participants now focus their goals to the 3 major regional leagues. Each regional league consists of 10 teams that would compete for spots in VCT Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions. There will be three spots waiting for the Pacific League so every game will really count from this point onwards.

The VCT Pacific league will be held in Seoul, South Korea where the top 10 teams from all over the pacific will face in the first season of the tournament starting on March 25

Here are the participants of the VCT Pacific league and their entire registered roster.

Teams and Players

TeamPlayers
Detonation FocusMetakej, Reita, xnfri, Anthem, Suggest, Seoldam
DRXstax, Rb, Zest, BuZz, MaKo, Foxy9
Gen.G EsportsMeteor, k1Ng, TS, eKo, Sylvan, GodDead
Global EsportsSkRossi, AYRIN, t3xture, Monyet, Bazzi WRONSKI, Lightningfast, skillZ
Paper Rexmindfreak, f0rsaken, Benkai, d4v41, Jinggg, something, CigaretteS
Rex Regum QeonEmman, EJAY, Tehbotol, fl1pzjder, Lmemore, 2ge
T1xeta, Munchkin, ban, Sayaplayer, Carpe, iNTRO
Talon EsportsCrws, foxz, sushiboys, garnetS, JitboyS, Patiphan
Team SecretJessieVash, DubsteP, BORKUM, Jremy, invy, lenne
ZETA DivisionLaz, crow, Dep, SugarZ3ro, TENNN, barce

Format and Schedule

VCT Pacific League will have 3 legs, namely Regular Season, Playoffs, and Last Chance Qualifier on their road to VCT Masters and Champions. The tournament will start on March 25 with the Regular Season having 10 teams battle in a single round-robin stage, with all matches having a best-of-three series. These will be played on Saturdays to Mondays, except for the final super week having a schedule of Friday until Tuesday. Six of the 10 will only qualify for the double-elimination playoffs and the Top 3 will qualify for VCT Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023. There will also be a last-chance qualifier in July to secure a spot at the Valorant Champions.

Below is the entire schedule for each stage:

  • Regular Season: March 25 – May 16
  • Playoffs: May 19 – 28
  • Last Chance Qualifier: July 18 – 23

Regular Season (March 25 — May 16)

Week 1 Schedule (March 25 — 27)

DayMatchPTETGMT
March 25ZETA DIVISION 0-2 DRX2 AM5 AM9 AM
T1 2-1 Global Esports5 AM8 AM12 PM
March 26Paper Rex 2-0 Detonation FocusMe2 AM5 AM9 AM
Team Secret 2-1 Talon5 AM8 AM12 PM
March 27RRQ 0-2 Gen.G2 AM5 AM10 AM

Week 2 Schedule (April 1 —  3)

DayMatchPTETGMT
April 1ZETA DIVISION vs. RRQ2 AM5 AM10 AM
Talon vs. T15 AM8 AM1 PM
April 2Team Secret vs. Paper Rex2 AM5 AM10 AM
Gen.G vs. Detonation FocusMe5 AM8 AM1 PM
April 3Global Esports vs. DRX2 AM5 AM10 AM

Week 3 Schedule (April 8 — 10)

DayMatchPTETGMT
April 8RRQ vs. Detonation FocusMe2 AM5 AM9 AM
T1 vs. Paper Rex5 AM8 AM12 PM
April 9ZETA DIVISION vs. Global Esports2 AM5 AM9 AM
Talon vs. DRX5 AM8 AM12 PM
April 10Team Secret vs. Gen.G2 AM5 AM9 AM

Week 4 Schedule (April 15 — 17)

DayMatchPTETGMT
April 15Paper Rex vs. DRX2 AM5 AM9 AM
Team Secret vs. RRQ5 AM8 AM12 PM
April 16T1 vs. Gen.G2 AM5 AM9 AM
ZETA DIVISION vs. Detonation FocusMe5 AM8 AM12 PM
April 17Talon vs. Global Esports2 AM5 AM9 AM

Week 5 Schedule (April 22 — 24)

DayMatchPTETGMT
April 22Paper Rex vs. Global Esports2 AM5 AM9 AM
Gen.G vs. DRX5 AM8 AM12 PM
April 23T1 vs. RRQ2 AM5 AM9 AM
Team Secret vs. Detonation FocusMe5 AM8 AM12 PM
April 24ZETA DIVISION vs. Talon2 AM5 AM9 AM

Week 6 Schedule (April 29 — May 1)

DayMatchPTETGMT
April 29T1 vs. Detonation FocusMe2 AM5 AM9 AM
ZETA DIVISON vs. Team Secret5 AM8 AM12 PM
April 30Global Esports vs. Gen.G2 AM5 AM9 AM
RRQ vs. DRX5 AM8 AM12 PM
May 1Talon vs. Paper Rex2 AM5 AM9 AM
Week 7 Schedule (May 6 — 8)

DayMatchPTETGMT
May 6Talon vs. Gen.G2 AM5 AM9 AM
ZETA DIVISION vs. Paper Rex5 AM8 AM12 PM
May 7RRQ vs. Global Esports2 AM5 AM9 AM
Team Secret vs. T15 AM8 AM12 PM
May 8DRX vs. Detonation FocusMe2 AM5 AM9 AM

Week 8 Schedule (May 12 — 16)

DayMatchPTETGMT
May 12Paper Rex. Gen.G2 AM5 AM9 AM
ZETA DIVISION vs. T15 AM8 AM12 PM
May 13Team Secret vs. DRX2 AM5 AM9 AM
Global Esports vs. Detonation FocusMe5 AM8 AM12 PM
May 14Talon vs. RRQ2 AM5 AM9 AM
ZETA DIVISION vs. Gen.G5 AM8 AM12 PM
May 15T1 vs. DRX2 AM5 AM9 AM
Team Secret vs. Global Esports5 AM8 AM12 PM
May 16Talon vs. Detonation FocusMe2 AM5 AM9 AM
RRQ vs. Paper Rex5 AM8 AM12 PM

Standings

PlacementTeamRecord
1DRX1-0
2Gen.G1-0
3Paper Rex1-0
4T11-0
5Team Secret1-0
6Global Esports0-1
7Talon Esports0-1
8Detonation FocusMe0-1
9Rex Regum Qeon0-1
10ZETA DIVISION0-1

Streams

There are a lot of platforms for covering the entire tournament for fans around to world to support. Here is a list of all the Valorant Pacific League channels:

English:

Filipino:

Indonesian:

Japanese:

Korean:

Thai:

Of course there will be content creators that will be invited to also cover the tournament for fans to enjoy the league with their favorite streamer.

For more gaming news from us, check out our Gaming frontpage.