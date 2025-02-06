ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two of the top teams in the A-10 face off as VCU visits Dayton. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a VCU-Dayton prediction and pick.

VCU comes into the game at 18-5, and 8-2 in conference play, placing them in second in the A-10. VCU opened the year 4-0 before back-to-back losses. they would then win five more before losing two of the next three. Since then, they are 8-1 but do have a key loss to Saint Louis which could have an impact on making the NCAA tournament. In their last game, VCU faced LaSalle. After a tight first ten minutes of the game, VCU would go on to dominate. They led by 20 at the end of the first half and would go on to win the game 96-66.

Meanwhile, Dayton comes into the game at 16-4 on the year, and 6-4 in conference play, placing them in fourth in the A-10. They opened the year 4-0, before losses to North Carolina and Iowa State. Still, Dayton would upset UConn on their way to winning four straight. They would lose four of the next five, but since then have won five of the last six. In their last game, Dayton faced Davidson. The game would be tied with just 2:52 left in the second half, but Dayton would score ten points in those last three minutes to win the game 69-63.

Here are the VCU-Dayton College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: VCU-Dayton Odds

VCU: -1.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -122

Dayton: +1.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +102

Over: 138.5 (-115)

Under: 138.5 (-105)

How to Watch VCU vs. Dayton

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Why VCU Will Cover The Spread/Win

VCU is ranked 35th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 61st in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 25th in adjusted defensive efficiency. VCU has been great on defense this year. They are eighth in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 12th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, they have been stifling in the second half of games this year, sitting ninth in the nation in second-half opponent points.

Joe Bamisile has led the way for VCU this year. He comes into the game with 16.2 points per game this year, while adding 5.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.3 steals per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Max Shulga. Shulga leads the team in assists and steals this year. He comes in with 3.9 assists per game and two steals per game. Further, he scores 15.3 points and adds 5.8 rebounds per game. Finally, Phillip Russel is scoring 11.7 points per game while adding 1.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Jack Clark leads the team in rebounding this year, coming into the game with 6.6 rebounds per game. He also is scoring eight points and adding 2.1 assists per game this year.

Why Dayton Will Cover The Spread/Win

Dayton is ranked 75th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 46th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 138th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Dayton has been better on the offensive end of the court this year. While they are 129th in the nation in points per game, they are also 67th in effective field goal percentage. Further, Dayton has moved the ball well. They are 47th in the nation in assists per game, while sitting 13th in assist-to-turnover ratio.

Nate Santos leads the way for Dayton this year. He comes into the game scoring 14.3 points per game while also adding 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Enoch Cheeks, who leads the team in rebounding this year. He comes in with 6.1 rebounds per game, to go with his 12.9 points, 1.8 assists, and 1.9 steals per game.

Further, Javon Bennett comes in with 10.2 points per game while also adding 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. It is Malachi Smith who leads the team in assists this year. He comes in with 5.7 assists per game while adding 10.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and one steals per game this year.

Final VCU-Dayton Prediction & Pick

There are a few key factors that will determine this game between two quality A-10 teams. First, is the VCU offense against the Dayton defense. VCU is 74th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 91st in effective field goal percentage. Meanwhile, Dayton is 89th in the nation in opponent points per game, but 206th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, VCU is 29th in the nation in three-point field goals made per game, while Dayton is 220th in the nation against the three. Finally, VCU is 24th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage this year, while Dayton is 231st. Take VCU in this one.

Final VCU-Dayton Prediction & Pick: VCU -1.5 (-106)