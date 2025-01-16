ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an A-10 showdown as VCU visits Saint Joseph's. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a VCU-Saint Joseph's prediction and pick.

VCU comes into the game at 13-4 on the year, and 3-1 in conference play. They opened the year 4-0 before back-t0-back losses to Seton Hall and Nevada. VCU would go on to win the next five before a loss to New Mexico. Since then, they are 4-1, with the only loss being to St. Bonaventure by two. They also had a win over Fordham at home in front of no fans due to water issues at VCU. Meanwhile, they beat Saint Louis last time out, winning the game 78-62.

Meanwhile, Saint Joseph's comes into the game at 11-6 on the year, while sitting 2-2 in conference play. they opened the year strong, going 4-1, but would lose three of their next five. Still, Saint Joseph's would win four straight, including their conference opener over UMass. They would then fall to Saint Louis and Duquesne before beating Loyola Chicago last time out. They took an early lead in that game, and never looked back, winning the game 93-57.

Here are the VCU-Saint Joseph's College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: VCU-Saint Joseph's Odds

VCU: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -142

Saint Joseph's: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +118

Over: 141.5 (-110)

Under: 141.5 (-110)

How to Watch VCU vs. Saint Joseph's

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPNU

Why VCU Will Cover The Spread/Win

VCU is ranked 43rd in the nation in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 69th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 25th in adjusted defensive efficiency this season. VCU has been great on defense this year. They are tenth in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 21st in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, they are second in the nation in opponent assist-to-turnover ratio.

Joe Bamisile leads the way for VCU this year, leading the team in scoring. He comes into the game with 16.6 points per game while adding 5.4 rebounds per game. He also has 2.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Max Shulga. Shulga is leading the team in assists per game with 4.1 per game while adding 15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.1 steals per game. Finally, Phillip Russell is scoring 11.8 points per game, while adding 2.2 rebounds 2.4 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

In the frontcourt, Jack Clark leads the way, leading the team in rebounds this year. He comes in with 7.1 rebounds per game while adding 7.2 points and two assists. He is joined by Christian Fermin, who is scoring 5.4 points per game while adding 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks. Finally, Luke Bamgboye, while playing just 13.7 minutes per game, comes in with 2.1 blocks per game.

Why Saint Joseph's Will Cover The Spread/Win

Saint Joseph's is ranked 91st in the nation in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 133rd in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 65th in adjusted defensive efficiency this season. Saint Joseph's has been stronger on the defensive end of the court this year. They are 76th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 29th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, they are sixth in the nation in blocks per game this year.

Rasheer Fleming leads the team in both scoring and rebounds this year. He comes in with 16.1 points per game while adding 9.1 rebounds per game. He also had 1.4 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game this year. He is joined in the front court by Anthony Finkley. Finkley is scoring 5.7 points per game while adding 3.1 assists, and 1.3 steals per game this year.

In the backcourt, Xzayvier Brown leads the team in assists this year. He comes in with 5.1 assists per game while adding 15.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Erik Reynolds III. Reynolds has 15.4 points per game, while also adding 2.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Finally, Derek Simpson has 10.5 points per game this year, while adding 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

Final VCU-Saint Joseph's Prediction & Pick

This could be a tight game between two strong defensive units. Still, a few key factors will move this game. First is second-chance points via offensive rebounds. VCU is 16th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage, while Saint Joseph's is 208th. Second is steals leading to extra possessions. VCU is 48th in the nation in steals per game, while St. Joseph's is 167th. This also leads to shutting down passing lanes. VCU is second in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio while Saint Joseph's is 214th. Take VCU in this one.

Final VCU-Saint Joseph's Prediction & Pick: VCU -2.5 (-110)