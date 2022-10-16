Victor Wembanyama has yet to step foot on an NBA court, but he continues to make headlines with his professional team, Metropolitans 92. The latest highlights came in a win against Le Mans in a road win in overtime. Le Mans had been undefeated up to this game.

Future No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama was unreal again today. 24 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocks and the important road win in OT versus previously undefeated Le Mans, including plenty of dunks, 3s and tremendous defensive plays. +17 in a narrow win. pic.twitter.com/AmfHTjgGga — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) October 15, 2022

Victor Wembanyama filled up the stat sheet with 24 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots. He continued to show off his unreal combination of skills, doing things that nobody that size should be able to do. There were a few Wembanyama dunks, some three-point shots and some tremendous defensive ability.

Wembanyama recently made headlines during a visit to the United States when his team squared off against the G League Ignite and fellow NBA draft rival Scoot Henderson. Henderson and Wembanyama are widely considered the top two prospects in the 2023 NBA draft with Wembanyama being the favorite to be drafted No. 1 overall.

Considered to be a generational-type talent, the 18-year-old Wembanyama stands at 7’4 and has a near 8-foot wingspan. Several NBA teams have manipulated their rosters for this upcoming season in order to give themselves the best chance at getting the No. 1 pick.

His combination of skills is what makes him such an intriguing talent. He has the height of a big man but he moves like a wing and can shoot from anywhere on the floor. He also has the tools to be a top defensive anchor. Wembanyama has drawn praise from several current NBA stars such as LeBron James and Kevin Durant.