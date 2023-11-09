Additionally, other rookies also saw in increase to their OVRs, showing just how great the next generation of NBA players can be.

The new NBA 2K24 ratings just dropped, and to no one's surprise, Victor Wembanyama's 2K24 rating increased. Additionally, other rookies also saw in increase to their OVRs, showing just how great the next generation of NBA players can be. So, how much did Wemby's rating go up by? And who else from the rookie class made big jumps in this ratings update? Let's find out.

Victor Wembanyama NBA 2K24 Rating Increases While Fellow Rookies Make Big Leap

Victor Wembanyama, of course, saw a two point increase to his OVR. He is currently an 86 OVR in NBA 2K24. While not the biggest increase in the update, it's just insane to see someone already reach an OVR that high in their first few NBA games. In eight games, he's averaged 18.8 points and 8.5 rebounds, and dominated against the Suns in his second career game. While he's slowed down since, with the Spurs losing three straight, he still remains a shining spot on the roster.

Ausar Thompson also joins the 80 OVR club with Wemby, getting a six point increase to his OVR (76 –> 82). Outside of the team's recent loss to Milwaukee, Thompson's been very consistent, scoring between 14-16 points in his first four games. The Detroit Pistons are… struggling to say the least. However, they can at least look to players like Ausar, knowing the future could hold greatness.

Chet Holmgren finally begins his NBA career, missing his first season due to injury. He received a six point boost to his OVR (77 –> 83). Both in the In-Season tournament and the regular season, Holmgren shows real potential, currently 14th place in FG% (57.5%) while averaging nearly 17 points per game. In the team's recent win over the Atlanta Hawks, he recovered 12 rebounds, recorded three blocks and a steal, and scored 16 points. He's shown that in all phases of the game he has what it takes to make an impact.

Out of all rookies, Dereck Lively II got the highest boost to his OVR (72 –> 79). The 12th overall pick in the 2023 draft, the Maverick's newest Center is great when it comes to rebounding. . However, turnovers seem to plague the rookie, who's lost the ball four times in the last two games. Nevertheless, at 19 years old, we expect he's got some growing pains to go through. Overall, he seems like a great addition to the team, and worthy of a boosted rating.

However, not every rookie NBA player received an increase in their OVRs. In fact, Scoot Henderson, the Trailblazer's third overall pick in the 2023 draft, saw a three point decrease to his OVR (now 75). However, Henderson isn't the only player on the organization to start the year quietly. The departure of Damian Lillard created a huge gap in terms of superstar talent, heavily affecting the whole team.

Scoot still has plenty of time to help get his team back on track and competing for a playoff spot. At 19 years old, we can't expect the world of him just yet.

We're excited to see how Wemby and the other rookies continue to perform as the season progresses. Furthermore, take a look at our NBA 2K24 ratings update to check out all the latest changes.

